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*Plans interbank repo, overnight swap markets for Q1 2027

*Unveils comprehensive regulatory rulebook for financial institutions

Nume Ekeghe

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday announced that Nigeria has achieved its long-standing target of attracting $1 billion in monthly diaspora remittances, setting a new goal of raising the inflows to $1.5 billion by June 2027.

Equally, the Body of Bank Chief Executive Officers in Nigeria assured customers of seamless banking services during the forthcoming festive season, pledging that digital transactions would remain uninterrupted despite the anticipated increase in payment activities.

Cardoso spoke at the 61st Annual Bankers’ Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos, where he outlined the next phase of the apex bank’s financial sector reforms, including plans to deepen money markets, strengthen regulatory oversight and expand credit to the private sector.



The remittance milestone represents a significant development in the CBN’s efforts to channel more diaspora funds through formal financial institutions, particularly as Nigeria seeks to strengthen foreign exchange liquidity and reduce pressure on the naira.

Beyond remittances, the CBN Governor announced plans to introduce interbank repo and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027, while setting a target for the banking industry to at least double the private sector credit-to-GDP ratio by 2030.

He said: “When I stood before you last year, I spoke of our ambition to increase monthly remittances to $1 billion. I am pleased to report that this milestone has been achieved.



“We are now working towards increasing monthly remittances to $1.5 billion by the end of the first half of 2027.”

The planned introduction of the interbank repo and overnight indexed swap markets, which will be undertaken in collaboration with market participants, is expected to deepen liquidity management and strengthen financial institutions’ capacity to manage financing and interest rate risks.



It is also expected to gradually reduce dependence on the apex bank for functions that can be effectively handled by market participants.

“To further deepen liquidity and improve market efficiency, we will work with market participants to launch the interbank repo and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027,” Cardoso said.

He added that the development of these instruments would give market participants greater capacity to manage liquidity and longer-term financing risks.



“As these capabilities develop, our markets should become better equipped to manage liquidity and longer-term financing risks, with less reliance on the Central Bank for functions that can be performed effectively by market participants,” he said.

The planned introduction of the markets comes as the CBN continues to strengthen the infrastructure supporting monetary policy transmission and price discovery.



Earlier this year, the apex bank introduced the Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) as a pricing benchmark, which Cardoso said should see wider adoption by banks, including in loan pricing.

He said the benchmark would provide a more transparent reference point for financial transactions and support the development of more sophisticated lending, financing and risk-management products.

The governor also disclosed plans to introduce a comprehensive regulatory rulebook in 2027 to provide financial institutions with greater clarity on regulatory requirements and supervisory expectations.

According to him, the proposed framework was part of efforts to ensure that reforms undertaken over the past three years become embedded in the operations of the financial system rather than remain dependent on individual policy decisions.

“In the coming year, we will take a further step towards this objective with the introduction of a comprehensive and accessible regulatory rulebook, bringing greater clarity to regulatory requirements and supervisory standards.

“This will promote consistency, strengthen accountability and give financial institutions greater certainty in their dealings with the Central Bank,” Cardoso said.

He explained that institutionalising the reforms would require the CBN to strengthen the frameworks guiding monetary policy, improve transparency and accountability in its regulatory processes, and ensure that decisions are based on clear rules, sound analysis and consistent application.

For financial institutions, he said, the priority would be to strengthen market practices, institutional capabilities, risk management and governance.

“Deeper and more liquid markets, stronger risk management, effective governance and greater reliance on transparent market mechanisms will all be important to this endeavour,” he said.

On lending, Cardoso said the target to double private sector credit-to-GDP by 2030 was necessary to deepen financial intermediation, particularly as the cost of borrowing remains high and access to credit continues to constrain businesses despite the successful conclusion of the banking sector recapitalisation exercise.

“There is considerable scope to deepen financial intermediation in Nigeria. As inflation moderates and the broader lending environment improves, our ambition should be to at least double the private sector credit-to-GDP ratio by 2030, consistent with sound lending practices and financial stability,” he said.

Achieving the target, he noted, would require more than stronger bank balance sheets. It would also depend on increased domestic institutional investment, deeper capital markets and financial institutions with the capacity to finance businesses at different stages of growth.

The CBN governor acknowledged that affordable credit remained a challenge, even after banks raised approximately N4.65 trillion in fresh capital under the recapitalisation programme.

The exercise, introduced in March 2024, was concluded earlier this year, with 33 banks meeting the revised minimum capital requirements.

For Cardoso, the successful completion of the exercise was only the first step. The bigger test, he said, would be whether the additional capital could be translated into financing for productive businesses and investment across the economy.

“The next challenge is to put that strength to work,” he said.

He acknowledged concerns over why businesses continued to struggle with expensive and difficult-to-access financing despite the stronger capital positions of banks.

“Many may reasonably ask: if our banks are now stronger and better capitalised, why does credit remain so costly and difficult to access for many productive enterprises?

“Strong balance sheets are necessary, but the capacity of banks to lend affordably also depends on the environment in which they operate. The monetary policy stance required to contain inflation, elevated credit risks across several sectors, and weaknesses in the infrastructure for credit assessment, collateral and enforcement all influence the cost and availability of financing,” he said.

Cardoso also highlighted the gap between access to financial services and the ability of Nigerians to obtain credit, saying the next phase of financial inclusion must focus on how effectively the financial system serves households and businesses.

According to the 2026 Access to Financial Services Survey, approximately 79 per cent of Nigerian adults now use formal or informal financial services, while 64 per cent use digital financial services.

However, while 53 per cent of adults save formally, only 10 per cent borrow through formal financial channels.

For the CBN governor, the figures point to a financial inclusion challenge that goes beyond opening accounts and enabling digital transactions.

“We have made considerable progress in bringing Nigerians into the financial system. The next frontier is to make financial access more useful in people’s daily lives,” he said.

He illustrated this with the example of a market trader in Kano who receives about 200 transfers daily and saves consistently, arguing that her transaction history should help her secure financing to expand her business.

“For a market trader in Kano who receives 200 transfers a day, saves consistently and has built a viable business, financial inclusion should mean more than access to digital payments. A stronger, better-capitalised banking system should enable her to use that financial track record to access credit for expansion,” he said.

He also highlighted the CBN’s Payments System Vision 2028, which targets 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2028, alongside wider acceptance of QR and contactless payments, reduced reliance on cash outside the banking system and a significant reduction in payment fraud.

On the foreign exchange market, Cardoso said the naira had strengthened by approximately six per cent over the past year, while daily FX market turnover had at times exceeded $1 billion.

He also disclosed that daily turnover in the fixed-income market averaged N1.5 trillion, supported by a credible and tradable benchmark yield curve extending to 10 years.

However, he cautioned against interpreting a market-driven exchange rate as one that should remain stable at a particular level, noting that currency movements in either direction were a normal feature of such a system.

“As recent movements in the foreign exchange market remind us, a well-functioning market does not mean that prices remain static. Volatility is an inherent feature of global financial markets, and a market-determined exchange rate must be allowed to move in both directions in response to macroeconomic fundamentals and global developments,” he said.

He said emerging market currencies had experienced volatility amid changes in the United States interest rate environment and global risk sentiment, adding that Nigeria was now better positioned to withstand external pressures because of its stronger reserves and improved macroeconomic fundamentals.

Meanwhile, the Body of Bank Chief Executive Officers in Nigeria has assured customers of seamless banking services during the forthcoming festive season, pledging that digital transactions would remain uninterrupted despite the anticipated increase in payment activities.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Chairman of the Body of Bank CEOs in Nigeria, Oliver Alawuba, gave the assurance, saying banks were putting measures in place to ensure customers had access to cash and could carry out digital transactions without disruptions.

Speaking on behalf of bank chief executives, Alawuba said the industry was committed to ensuring a hitch-free banking experience throughout the festive period.

“We ensure you have all the cash you need. I will ensure that all your payments through our digital systems are seamless,” he said.

Earlier, the President and Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Dele Alabi, commended Cardoso for his leadership and reform initiatives, saying they were strengthening the resilience of the banking sector.

Alabi said Cardoso’s tenure had recorded significant milestones in foreign exchange market reforms, investor confidence and the successful implementation of the banking sector recapitalisation exercise.

He said: “Since assuming office, Mr. Governor has provided purposeful leadership through bold and disciplined reform, anchored on transparency, market efficiency, macroeconomic stability, and institutional credibility. His stewardship has witnessed far-reaching milestones in the foreign exchange market, decisive measures to strengthen investor confidence, and the successful implementation of the banking sector recapitalisation exercise, laying a solid foundation for stronger, more resilient and globally competitive financial institutions.

“Equally remarkable are the renewed emphasis on sound corporate governance, enhanced regulatory oversight, modernisation of payment systems, and improved consumer protection. Together, these initiatives reflect a resolute commitment to restoring confidence, deepening financial system resilience and positioning the banking industry as a formidable catalyst for investment, innovation and sustainable national development.”