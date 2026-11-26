Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Lagos State High Court sitting at Osborne, Ikoyi, has issued a bench warrant against the embattled pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Olujimmy Odukoya, over his failure to appear before it in ongoing contempt proceedings instituted by the church’s trustees.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the warrant on Thursday following Odukoya’s failure to comply with the court’s directive to appear and show cause why he should not be committed for allegedly disobeying a subsisting court order.

At the proceedings, Odukoya’s counsel, Wale Akoni, SAN, informed the court that his client had filed a notice of appeal and an application for stay of execution against the earlier order directing him to appear.

However, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin held that the filing of an appeal did not excuse Odukoya’s failure to comply with the court’s directive.

The court held that, the mere pendency of an appeal cannot be relied upon as a justification for disregarding a court directive or failing to appear in court as ordered.

The contempt proceedings were initiated by the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church over Odukoya’s alleged failure to comply with an order restraining him, whether personally or through proxies, from parading himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

The church, had earlier obtained an order permitting substituted service of Form 48 and other court processes on Odukoya through newspaper publications, pasting at his last known address at 12 Industrial Estate Road, off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos, and electronic means.

The notice warned that failure to comply with the court’s November 18, 2026 order could expose him to committal to prison.

In a further development, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin transferred the case file to the Administrative Judge of the Lagos State High Court for reassignment to another judge.

The contempt proceedings are part of the protracted leadership and succession crisis rocking the Fountain of Life Church, following disagreements between Odukoya and the church’s trustees over his position as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

The substantive dispute over the church’s leadership and succession arrangements remains unresolved.

Details Shortly