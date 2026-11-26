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Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Femicide Tracker of FAME Foundation has said that more than 200 women and girls have been killed across Nigeria in 2026, warning that the rising cases of gender-related killings, particularly those involving intimate partners and family members, demand urgent government intervention and an end to impunity.

The figure, which represents more than four reported killings every week, has renewed concerns over the safety of women and girls, with the foundation faulting what it described as inadequate responses to gender-based violence, including delays in securing justice after suspects are arrested.

Chairperson of FAME Foundation, Victoria Minaise, disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference marking the commencement of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, warning that femicide had become a national emergency that could no longer be treated as a private or domestic concern.

She said the foundation’s tracker had documented more than 200 reported cases this year alone, stressing that the actual number could be higher because stigma, fear and shame continued to discourage reporting.

Minaise said the victims included students, professionals, mothers, business owners and young girls, while husbands and boyfriends featured prominently among alleged perpetrators in cases recorded by the organisation.

She said: “Women and girls in Nigeria are being killed, and our response as a society is not adequate. Femicide has become a national emergency, and the silence, delay, impunity and victim-blaming surrounding it must end.”

The foundation’s disclosure comes against the backdrop of disturbing cases reported across the country, including the alleged killing of 25-year-old Umaima Maidawa by her husband in Augie, Kebbi State, in January; the killing of Abuja-based lawyer, Princess Chigbo, in January; and the disappearance and reported killing of 23-year-old Mmesoma Umeorini in Anambra State in October.

Also listed was the alleged killing of Khadija, popularly known as Nana, in Toro, Bauchi State, earlier this month.

Presenting the cases, a board member of the foundation, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, said police had arrested suspects in some of the incidents, but insisted that arrests must translate into prosecution and justice for victims and their families.

She cautioned that the suspects remained innocent until proven guilty, but questioned the effectiveness of a response that appeared to end once arrests were made.

“What happens after an arrest is where Nigeria is failing. An arrest is not justice. Families are left waiting, and the next woman is already in danger,” she said.

Citing United Nations data, Minaise said 83,000 women and girls were intentionally killed globally in 2024, with 60 per cent of the victims killed by intimate partners or family members.

She added that Africa recorded the highest rate of intimate partner and family-related killings, making the situation a critical concern for governments and institutions across the continent.

According to her, violence against women must be treated as a human rights issue requiring collective responsibility, rather than a private family dispute.

The foundation, however, said its intervention would extend beyond advocacy, unveiling two initiatives aimed at strengthening survivor protection and continental cooperation.

The initiatives are the Safe to Speak Handbook, designed to guide survivors, families, communities and institutions on safe reporting and appropriate responses to disclosures of abuse, and the Africa Network to End Femicide (ANEF), which will connect organisations across the continent to share data, experiences and strategies for accountability.

Taiwo-Obalonye said the foundation would also take its campaign to schools and communities in Abuja, including an advocacy engagement at the University of Abuja on November 27.

Other activities include a November 30 webinar on ‘Every Woman Counted: Femicide Data, Accountability and Prevention in Africa,’ public education campaigns and open letters to stakeholders.

She said the foundation would release its 10-Point Justice Reform Demands on December 10, marking the end of the 16-day campaign and International Human Rights Day.

The organisation called on federal and state governments to strengthen the enforcement of laws against gender-based violence, ensure prompt investigations and prosecutions, adequately fund survivor-support services and establish a national system for tracking femicide.

It also urged Nigeria to sign and ratify the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, which it said the country had yet to sign.

Religious and traditional leaders were urged to speak more forcefully against violence, while the media was asked to report cases responsibly, avoid victim-blaming and follow investigations and prosecutions beyond the initial arrests.

The 2026 campaign, themed ‘UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity,’ runs from November 25 to December 10.

Taiwo-Obalonye said the foundation’s Femicide Tracker would remain active throughout the year, with members of the public encouraged to report cases through its website, www.famefoundationwg.org.