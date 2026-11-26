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The Association of Industrial Hygienists of Nigeria (AIHN) has called for stronger collaboration, reliable occupational health data, improved professional capacity and wider industry engagement as foundations for healthier workplaces.

The call featured prominently at its 4th Annual Industrial Hygiene Conference and Exhibition, held from 19 to 21 November 2026 in Lagos.

The theme, “Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health: Building Partnerships for a Healthier Workplace,” framed three days of keynote addresses, technical presentations, panel discussions, professional development activities and an exhibition.

AIHN President Dr. Ifeyinwa Anya urged delegates to move beyond discussion and translate professional knowledge and partnerships into practical action.

In her welcome address, Local Organising Committee Chairperson Dr. Gloria Ayodeji-Fapohunda cited the International Labour Organization’s 2023 estimate that nearly three million people die annually from work-related causes, most from occupational disease rather than accidents.

She said Nigeria lacks a centralised national dataset on workplace exposures and occupational diseases, making it difficult to measure the problem, set priorities and assess interventions.

“We cannot manage what we do not measure, and no single organisation can build that picture alone,” she said. Employers, clinicians, regulators, researchers and workers each hold part of the evidence.

She urged participants to establish at least one new partnership and follow up within a month to address a real workplace problem. The conference’s continuing professional development activities were accredited by The CPD Group, United Kingdom.

AIHN President urges professionals to take their place

In her address, AIHN President Dr. Ifeyinwa Anya described the conference as an expression of AIHN’s “Just Do It” approach: take initiative and pursue progress rather than wait for perfect conditions.

She emphasised that no single profession can reduce work-related disease alone. Hygienists assess and control exposures; occupational health professionals care for workers; employers provide resources; and regulators establish standards.

She called for industrial hygiene advocacy beyond large corporate workplaces, including informal-sector workers and stronger engagement with government, industry and communities.

Keynotes: integrate disciplines and learn from global practice

Opening keynote speaker Dr. Abiye Alamina, global occupational health executive and founder of MindShield Solutions Limited, presented “From Exposure to Integrity: The Worker Doesn’t Experience Our Silos.” He argued that workers experience combined workplace conditions, not professional boundaries, and called for industrial hygiene, occupational medicine, human factors engineering, occupational psychology and wellbeing to work together. He also discussed Human Integrity Management, integrated data, technology and artificial intelligence as tools for earlier risk identification and better decisions.

Closing keynote speaker Peter-John Jacobs, MPH, ROH, FSAIOH, Managing Director of Sedulitas, South Africa, examined the future of occupational hygiene. He highlighted developments in sampling, exposure monitoring and control, and encouraged practitioners to learn from international model organisations while strengthening collaboration among hygienists, safety professionals, employers and technology providers.

Panel: shared responsibility, evidence and capacity

The panel brought together Alamina, Jacobs, Dr. Kemi Albert-Udoh, Dr. Babatunde Adekunle, Nneka Ogonnaya Ikechukwu and Anya. Panellists called for occupational health to be embedded in organisational culture and governance; better integration of exposure and health data; prudent use of AI; and recognition of prevention as a long-term business investment. They also stressed professional training, stronger evidence-based legislation and enforcement, competent audits, and greater industry ownership of workplace health.

Technical programmes connect evidence with prevention

Technical presentations examine practical and emerging challenges. Amoo Temitope O. discussed CCTV observations as supplementary HSE intelligence, while noting that video does not replace exposure measurement, inspections or worker consultation. Oghoin-Olem Oruene presented a case study on benzene exposure underestimation in production chemistry laboratories. Other sessions addressed prudent AI adoption (Mwangi Ndonga), psychological health and fatigue risk (Oluwakemi Arumosoye), refocusing occupational hygiene on worker protection (Matthew Olota), and human factors in engineering design (Uche Anabaronye).

Mary Cameron demonstrated low-cost exposure tools, including smoke tubes and simple airflow checks, to make invisible exposures easier to understand. Samuel Agbi’s session, “Beyond Compliance – Making the Business Case for Industrial Hygiene,” explored how exposure information can inform business decisions and investment in prevention. The wider programme included OHTA training from 13–17 November and Professional Development Courses on 18 November.

Recommendations and action priorities

Discussions pointed to nine connected priorities: develop coordinated national systems for workplace exposure and occupational disease data; strengthen policy, legislation, enforcement and institutional coordination; integrate industrial hygiene, occupational medicine, engineering, human factors and psychological wellbeing; improve exposure assessment, monitoring and engineering controls; expand training, continuing education and mentorship; treat occupational health as a long-term business and governance priority; use digital tools and AI to support, not replace, professional judgement; extend prevention to informal workplaces and underserved workers; and build sustained partnerships among employers, workers, clinicians, regulators, researchers, professional bodies and technology providers.

CSR visit takes conference message to the factory floor

As part of the conference’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, participants undertook a facility tour of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc in Lagos on 21 November. About 19 professionals, including AIHN President Ifeyinwa Anya, Dr. Abiye Alamina, Matthew Olota and South African consultant Peter-John Jacobs, toured the refinery and met its Operations Lead, Engr. Sako, Dangote Group Industrial Hygienist Cynthia Ozobu and the HSE team.

After an hour-long walkthrough of the sugar-refining process, Engr. Sako welcomed the delegation’s observations. AIHN undertook to submit a concise report of recommendations. “We make the sweetest sugar in the safest possible way,” Sako said. AIHN described the visit as the first step towards a longer-term relationship with the refinery, which employs about 1,000 people.

Sponsors and supporting organisations include, TotalEnergies as Platinum Sponsor; Future Concerns Nigeria Limited as Gold Sponsor; East Konsult Limited as Silver Sponsor; and Tsachal, Casmal Resources Limited and IndustrialSafe as Bronze Sponsors. Ruby Sponsors included Chevron, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, GRADI Health & Safety Limited, MindShield Solutions and Aidenellas.

Other supporting organisations acknowledged also include, The CPD Group, CIMS Medical Services, the International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA), BlackBell, OHTA and Ecogital Solutions Limited.

The conference’s central message was that healthier workplaces require reliable information, competent professionals, effective controls and shared responsibility. For AIHN, the task is to turn the partnerships and knowledge exchanged in Lagos into sustained advocacy and practical improvements in worker protection.