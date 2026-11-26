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● Akin Oyebode: broadband holds greater potential for mass job creation than power

● Fears skills mismatch may cost nation 120,000 jobs amid AI tnreat Skills

● Afolabi Imoukhuede: Employers to Drive New National Labour Intelligence Framework as FG Inaugurates Technical Working Group

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated a Technical Working Group (TWG) on Labour Force Intelligence to develop an integrated national framework for identifying workforce gaps, aligning skills development with industry requirements and improving the country’s capacity to generate productive employment.



The initiative, which seeks to bridge the disconnect between the skills produced by educational and vocational institutions and those demanded by employers, comes amid concerns that the country’s growing workforce could remain largely unproductive without a reliable mechanism for tracking emerging job opportunities and the competencies required to fill them.

The inauguration followed two national skills and industry alignment roundtables held in March and June 2026, which brought together government institutions, employers, development partners and training organisations to address the persistent mismatch between workforce supply and industry demand.



Speaking at the inauguration at the National Skills and Industry Alignment Roundtable Series in Abuja, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Ibrahim Hadejia, said Nigeria could not sustainably create jobs at scale without understanding where employment opportunities were emerging, the skills employers required and how effectively the country’s workforce was being prepared.



He said despite substantial investments in education, vocational training, entrepreneurship development and employment interventions, businesses continued to encounter difficulties recruiting appropriately skilled personnel.



Hadejia explained that the proposed National Labour Force Intelligence architecture would not constitute another government database or duplicate existing institutional responsibilities but would connect fragmented systems and transform available information into actionable intelligence for economic planning.



According to him, the objective is to establish an interoperable labour data exchange that integrates federal and state-level labour market information systems and institutional datasets.



He identified existing platforms that could feed into the proposed architecture to include the Labour Market Information System and National Electronic Labour Exchange under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as initiatives of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), including the National Skills Observatory.



He said an integrated system would enable policymakers to identify emerging employment trends, help training institutions respond more effectively to industry requirements and support employers in workforce planning.



It will also provide a basis for directing public and private investments towards skills interventions with measurable employment outcomes.



Hadejia identified the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) as the lead institution for the voluntary, practitioner-led working group, which also comprises representatives of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), MTN Foundation, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The Future Africa and Jobberman.



He said the participation of employers, government agencies, training institutions, technology platforms and development partners was critical to building a functional labour market intelligence system.



The deputy chief of staff urged members to prioritise the integration of existing systems, industry demand, actionable intelligence, institutional sustainability and measurable results.



He also called for a clear implementation roadmap, practical pilot integrations and indicators for assessing progress and impact, warning against allowing the initiative to become bogged down by prolonged consultations, technical discussions and institutional disagreements.



“The true test of this working group will not be the number of meetings convened, but the practical solutions delivered,” he said.

He added that the Office of the Vice-President would continue to support stronger coordination across the country’s job creation ecosystem, describing the initiative as consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the government’s ambition to expand economic opportunities.

Oyebode: broadband not power, holds greater potential for mass job creation

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akin Oyebode, has argued that broadband connectivity could offer Nigeria greater opportunities for mass employment than electricity, reflecting the growing importance of digital infrastructure in expanding economic activities and absorbing the country’s rapidly increasing workforce.



Oyebode, who delivered the keynote address at the roundtable, said the employment-generating potential of broadband deserved greater attention as technology increasingly reshaped production, business operations and the structure of the labour market.

He maintained that Nigeria’s employment strategy must move beyond conventional assumptions about infrastructure and workforce development, particularly as digital connectivity creates opportunities across industries and services.

His argument underscores the changing relationship between infrastructure investment and employment generation, with broadband increasingly becoming an enabler of business expansion, digital services, industrial productivity and access to new markets.



According to him, Nigeria’s substantial investment in education and the growing number of graduates and highly educated citizens have not translated into corresponding levels of productivity, income growth and economic prosperity.

He said the fundamental challenge was no longer simply producing graduates but ensuring that the country’s human capital could be deployed productively in areas where businesses required workers.



“The fact that we are well-read, pursue academic qualifications and have a significant number of people with advanced degrees does not automatically translate into a productive economy,” he said.



Oyebode illustrated the severity of the skills mismatch with an experience involving some of the country’s largest employers, including companies operating in Lagos State, which reportedly sought to recruit about 120,000 workers but struggled to find even 10 per cent of the required personnel.



He said the experience exposed a troubling contradiction in the labour market, where employers were prepared to recruit but prospective employees lacked the competencies required to fill available positions.

“The employers were prepared to recruit, but the people available in the labour market did not possess the skills required for the positions,” he said.



He warned that the situation could translate into substantial lost employment opportunities if Nigeria failed to overhaul its approach to education, vocational training and workforce preparation.



The commissioner said the challenge was becoming more urgent with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), which was changing the cost, speed and organisation of production and service delivery.



He explained that tasks that previously required several employees and weeks of work could now be completed within minutes using emerging technologies.



“Models that sometimes took me two or three weeks to build can now be developed in about 20 minutes,” he said.

He warned that workers who failed to acquire relevant and transferable skills risked being displaced as businesses increasingly adopted technology to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Oyebode therefore called for a fundamental shift from the traditional supply-led approach to skills development towards an employer-driven model in which training institutions understand the specific competencies required by businesses before designing their programmes.



He also advocated a broader understanding of employment beyond conventional unemployment figures, arguing that Nigeria’s large informal economy and the prevalence of low-productivity activities made it necessary to develop a more comprehensive picture of workforce participation.



According to him, a credible labour intelligence system must capture informal employment, identify the quality and nature of jobs available and establish skills gaps across sectors and geographical locations.



He said the proposed framework should connect labour market information with relevant identity records, tax information, payroll data and other economic indicators to provide a more accurate assessment of employment and productivity.



The commissioner also called for stronger coordination between federal and state governments, noting that fragmented databases and disconnected employment initiatives could undermine the effectiveness of national workforce policies.



He said states needed access to relevant labour market information to identify their economic strengths, determine industry-specific skills requirements and channel investments towards sectors with greater employment potential.



Oyebode further argued that the contribution of individual sectors to gross domestic product did not necessarily reflect their capacity to absorb labour, making it important for policymakers to examine economic output alongside employment data when determining priorities.



On education, he advocated a departure from rigid academic pathways towards more flexible programmes that equip students with practical and transferable competencies while pursuing conventional degrees.



He proposed partnerships between universities, centres of excellence and industry operators to enable students to obtain additional professional certifications through seven-, eight- or nine-month programmes before completing their university education.

He said such arrangements would reduce the risk of graduates entering the labour market with qualifications that no longer adequately reflected employers’ requirements.



He also emphasised the importance of developing cognitive abilities, problem-solving, analytical skills and adaptability, noting that technological advancement was increasingly blurring traditional professional boundaries.



Oyebode identified public confidence in data collection as another important consideration, stressing that citizens must be assured that personal information would be protected and used responsibly.



He called for increased investment in national and state statistical institutions, including the NBS, to improve the quality, frequency and accessibility of labour market information.



He also recommended piloting workforce programmes in selected states before nationwide implementation, with transparent participation requirements, measurable targets and accountability mechanisms.



In addition, he advocated a federal compact clearly defining the responsibilities and resource commitments of the different levels of government in implementing employment and skills development programmes.



He warned that population growth was continuing to outpace the economy’s capacity to generate productive employment, insisting that Nigeria must accelerate efforts to equip its workforce for emerging economic opportunities.



Afolabi: Employers to Drive New National Labour Intelligence Framework



Also speaking, the Strategic Partnership Lead, Office of the Vice-President Delivery Unit, Afolabi Imoukhuede, said employers would play a central role in shaping the proposed national labour intelligence framework, stressing that skills development must be anchored on the actual requirements of businesses.



He said the inauguration of the technical working group represented a transition from stakeholder discussions on the disconnect between skills development and industry requirements to a coordinated institutional mechanism for addressing the problem.

According to him, the earlier roundtable engagements were designed to ensure that government, training institutions and other stakeholders understood that employers, rather than training institutions, ultimately determine the skills required in the workplace.

“The key word throughout these engagements has been alignment — alignment between the skills available and the requirements of industry,” he said.



Imoukhuede stressed that skills development could not be separated from the employment needs of businesses, arguing that training institutions must understand the employers for whom they were preparing their students and the specific competencies required.



“Skills are not the same as jobs. Jobs are created by meeting the demands of employers,” he said.

He disclosed that one of the expected outcomes of the working group’s activities would be a legally binding document to guide the implementation of agreed interventions and strengthen institutional commitments.



He said the group would also provide a platform for bringing relevant institutions together to address fragmented databases, information-sharing constraints and duplication of programmes.



According to him, the absence of effective coordination has often resulted in institutions implementing similar interventions without adequate knowledge of what other agencies were doing, leading to duplication and inefficient deployment of resources.

He said the proposed framework would enable government, employers, academia and training institutions to collectively determine the competencies required by the economy and align their respective interventions accordingly.



Imoukhuede explained that the Office of the Vice-President was strategically positioned to drive the initiative because the Vice-President chairs the National Economic Council, while state governors are represented through the National Skills Council.

He said the arrangement would provide an institutional bridge between federal and state governments, employers and educational institutions in developing a more responsive national workforce system.



The inauguration was supported by the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, which Hadejia acknowledged for its contribution to the national skills and industry alignment roundtables and the collaborative process that culminated in the establishment of the working group.



The technical working group is expected to commence work on a coordinated, interoperable and sustainable national labour force intelligence architecture, with emphasis on practical integration of existing databases, employer participation and measurable improvements in workforce preparedness.