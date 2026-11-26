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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has urged President Bola Tinubu to spearhead a $50 billion continental investment drive to transform Africa’s space economy, warning that the continent risks missing out on the enormous wealth and technological opportunities of the emerging global space industry.

Adesina proposed the establishment of a $50 billion Africa Space Future Fund, with an initial capitalisation target of $5 billion, to finance satellite infrastructure, scientific research, indigenous technology development and space-related enterprises across the continent.

He called on Tinubu, alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to provide founding political leadership for the initiative by convening a presidential summit to secure investment commitments and establish an institutional framework for the proposed continental programme.

The former AfDB president made the proposal on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address titled, “Financing Africa’s Space Future: Mobilising Capital for Space Science, Innovation and Technology,” at the Africa Space Economy, Innovation and Communication Conference organised by the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The conference attracted leaders of space agencies, astronauts, representatives of space businesses and other stakeholders in the global space ecosystem to explore investment opportunities, innovation, technological advancement and international cooperation.

Making a case for a coordinated continental investment strategy, Adesina said Africa’s commercial space industry was gradually emerging, with 321 active commercial space companies operating across 36 African countries and generating approximately $373 million in revenue in 2024, but warned that the continent’s ambitions were not matched by the scale of investment required to compete globally.

He cited the approximately $24.4 billion funding approved for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2026, compared with about $828 million in combined government space allocations across Africa, noting that although the figures were not directly comparable, they illustrated the enormous investment deficit confronting the continent.

According to him, NASA alone received almost 30 times Africa’s combined public space allocation, underscoring the urgency of mobilising capital to develop the infrastructure, research and technological capabilities required to compete in the global space economy.

Adesina argued that Africa could not expect to compete meaningfully in an increasingly lucrative global space industry while investing comparatively little in the infrastructure and technologies that would determine who captures its value, insisting that the continent must move beyond fragmented national programmes to build an integrated and commercially viable space ecosystem.

In a direct appeal to Tinubu, he commended the President’s ambition to build a $1 trillion Nigerian economy and his approval of four new Nigerian satellites, describing the decision as a powerful demonstration of the administration’s recognition of science, technology and innovation as critical drivers of economic transformation.

“I particularly commend your commitment to Nigeria’s space programme. Your approval of four new Nigerian satellites sends a powerful message. It demonstrates your conviction that science, technology and innovation must drive our economic transformation,” he said.

Adesina expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic prospects under Tinubu’s leadership, stressing that continuity, consistency and a bold vision would be critical to sustaining economic reforms, achieving broad-based prosperity and strengthening the country’s global standing.

“I have no doubt that, under your leadership, and with continuity, consistency and a bold vision for the future, Nigeria will achieve sustained economic growth, broad-based prosperity and a position of greater strength and influence in the global community.

“Knowing you, Mr. President, I am confident that you will sustain and drive this vision forward.

“Let there be renewed hope on the ground, and renewed hope in space as well!” he said.

At the centre of his proposal is the Africa Space Future Fund, which he said would mobilise up to $50 billion in cumulative investments over 10 to 15 years, bringing together African governments, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, private investors, international partners and the African diaspora.

The proposed fund would prioritise commercial space infrastructure, including satellite communications, low-Earth orbit broadband capabilities, Earth observation, ground stations, gateways and data infrastructure, while also supporting scientific missions, university research, advanced technologies and international research partnerships.

It would equally invest in African startups, satellite component manufacturers, artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors and emerging space businesses, with particular emphasis on African ownership, intellectual property development, technology transfer, indigenous innovation and local manufacturing capacity.

Adesina said the investments would help Africa develop the technological capabilities, enterprises and industrial ecosystems necessary to generate and retain economic value from the global space economy, create skilled employment and build globally competitive businesses.

He stressed that the fund must operate under independent governance, professional investment management, rigorous due diligence and transparent accountability to prevent political patronage and ensure that investments deliver sustainable returns.

“This is not a request for charity. It is an investment proposition,” he declared, arguing that Africa’s growing demand for connectivity, agricultural intelligence, climate information, geospatial services and digital infrastructure presented commercially viable opportunities capable of attracting substantial private and institutional capital.

According to him, governments must deploy public investment strategically to unlock private capital, while commercially viable projects, long-term service contracts and sustainable revenue streams would make space infrastructure attractive to investors.

To provide political direction for the initiative, Adesina proposed that Tinubu, Kagame and el-Sisi convene a Founding Presidential Summit on Financing Africa’s Space Future to secure political endorsement, mobilise initial investment commitments and establish the institutional framework required to implement the programme.

He said the proposed partnership could draw on Nigeria’s ambition and growing commitment to space technology, Rwanda’s experience in technology-driven development and innovation, and Egypt’s established space infrastructure and role as host of the African Space Agency.

He stressed that the initiative must move beyond declarations of goodwill to secure concrete commitments, strategic partnerships and an actionable implementation roadmap, proposing the establishment of a high-level continental task force working with the African Union and the African Space Agency to develop the legal, institutional and financial framework for the fund, identify founding investors and prepare a roadmap for mobilising the initial $5 billion.

A central component of the proposed fund, he said, would be Africa Link, a flagship continental programme designed to aggregate demand across African markets, develop shared ground infrastructure and establish strategic partnerships with international satellite operators to expand affordable and reliable satellite connectivity across the continent.

Adesina said pooling demand and coordinating infrastructure investments would enable African countries to achieve economies of scale, reduce costs and expand access to satellite services, while strengthening their participation in the global space economy.

However, he cautioned against a future in which Africa remained entirely dependent on satellite networks owned and controlled by foreign companies, insisting that international partnerships must facilitate technology transfer, skills development and greater African participation in satellite network operations and management.

“We must move from renting the infrastructure of the digital future to owning a meaningful share of it,” he said, adding that Africa did not need to immediately replicate existing global satellite constellations but must begin building the capacity to compete, collaborate and secure a meaningful stake in the emerging space economy.

“AFRICA MUST HAVE ITS OWN AFRICA LINK!” he declared.

Adesina further highlighted the enormous potential of space technology to transform agriculture, food security, telecommunications, climate resilience, disaster management, infrastructure development and natural resource management, drawing on his experience as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture in 2012 to illustrate the practical benefits of satellite technology.

He recalled how satellite imagery, remote sensing and vegetation data helped the government assess the impact of devastating floods and develop a national dry-season agricultural programme that helped avert a predicted food crisis, explaining that space-generated information enabled evidence-based decisions at a critical moment.

He said the experience demonstrated how investment in space technology could protect livelihoods, strengthen food security, improve economic stability and support effective public policy, calling for a fundamental transition from fragmented national space programmes to an integrated continental space economy in which countries pool resources, develop complementary capabilities and share infrastructure.

Greater regional coordination, he argued, would help African countries overcome the limitations of individual national markets, reduce duplication and create the scale required to attract global investment.

Adesina maintained that Africa’s ambition must extend beyond launching satellites to building industries, businesses and technological capabilities that would generate long-term economic value from space, identifying satellite manufacturing, sensors, communication equipment, ground systems, artificial intelligence, robotics, software development and data analytics as strategic areas in which African companies must develop indigenous capabilities.

He said deliberate investments in research, innovation, advanced manufacturing and intellectual property development were necessary to ensure that the economic benefits of Africa’s growing space economy translated into industrial growth, skilled employment and new business opportunities.

To finance the transformation, he advocated blended finance, African Space Bonds, public-private partnerships, venture capital and international development finance, arguing that governments should deploy public capital strategically to unlock private investment while long-term contracts for agricultural monitoring, disaster management and connectivity services could create predictable demand and make space infrastructure projects commercially viable.

Adesina said the ultimate objective was to build a competitive African space industry capable of developing technologies, creating globally competitive enterprises and exporting space-related products and services to international markets.

In a stirring appeal to Tinubu, he urged the Nigerian President to extend his ambition and bold vision to Africa’s aspirations in space science, technology and innovation, drawing inspiration from former United States President John F. Kennedy’s historic commitment to landing a man on the Moon.

“Mr. President, like John F. Kennedy, dare to dream big,” he said.

He concluded with an appeal to Tinubu to take Nigeria’s ambitions beyond terrestrial economic transformation and embrace the opportunities presented by space technology.

“Mr. President, you conquered the Atlantic! With your vision and boldness, why stop there? Now, Mr. President, conquer space!”

Adesina expressed optimism that an African would one day walk on the Moon, adding that he hoped the historic achievement would be made by a Nigerian, and called for sustained investments in universities, scientific research institutions, young innovators and technological infrastructure to develop a globally competitive African space industry.

He said Africa must move beyond consuming space technology to creating space wealth, beyond importing technologies to developing and exporting them, and beyond fragmented national programmes to building an integrated continental space economy.

He encapsulated the ambition in three words: “OWN. CREATE. EXPORT.”

“The sky must be our starting point,” Adesina declared, insisting that the time for Africa to invest, collaborate and build its future in space was now.

“I will maintain this continuous, integrated narrative structure in your news reports, without inserting subheadings that break the flow of the story.”