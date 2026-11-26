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Uchechukwu Nnaike

Industrial and General Insurance Plc (IGI) has entered a new chapter of growth, financial strength and corporate transformation, as its 2025 financial results showed the level of progress made by its current management.



At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja on Monday, the company presented its 2023, 2024 and 2025 audited financial statements (AFS), bringing three years of financial reporting together and providing shareholders with a clearer picture of the company’s financial journey, transformation and renewed business direction.



The results showed that the company’s Group Gross Premium Written increased by 77.7 per cent to ₦20.31 billion, while insurance revenue grew by 15.3 per cent to ₦19.28 billion. More significantly, the group returned to profitability, recording a profit after tax of ₦3.98 billion, compared with a loss of ₦579.7 million in 2024.



At the company level, profit after tax stood at ₦4.28 billion, reversing the previous year’s loss of ₦466.6 million.

The results also showed that the group recorded an insurance service profit of ₦3.87 billion, compared with an insurance service loss of ₦1.69 billion in the preceding year.



In ⁴⁴2025, the group paid ₦9.47 billion in claims, reaffirming its commitment to meeting policyholder obligations.

According to the company, “these results reflect the impact of deliberate management initiatives focused on financial discipline, improved underwriting quality, investment optimisation and operational efficiency.”



Addressing shareholders, the Chairman, Board of Directors, His Royal Highness Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, stated that the AGM marks a defining milestone in the company’s journey towards renewed business growth, strengthened corporate governance and restored stakeholder confidence.



He described the year as “a turning point for both the Nigerian economy and the insurance industry,” and highlighted the resilience demonstrated by the company through a demanding period of financial and regulatory adjustment, particularly its efforts to rebuild its capital base and prepare for the changing insurance landscape.



Looking ahead, the chairman said: “Having strengthened our capital base, our focus now moves from recovery to growth.”

The Managing Director/CEO, Akinlolu Akinyele, outlined the board’s strategic priorities, including profitable deployment of capital, premium growth through new products and stronger distribution, disciplined underwriting, prompt and fair claims settlement, improved digital customer experience, cost efficiency and investment in people.



He expressed confidence in the opportunities ahead, saying that “ongoing industry reforms and a stronger capital environment create opportunities for insurers that are prepared to innovate, compete and deliver greater value.”



He said the company recognises that its next chapter must be defined not only by financial growth but also by excellent customer service, sound risk management, accountability and lasting value for shareholders and policyholders.



Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Afolabi Olufunmilayo, said the AGM marks a new chapter for the IGI brand. “IGI is fully back, and our brand will reflect that strength. Our shareholders, customers and partners can expect a company that is transparent, reliable and committed to delivering on its promises. We are moving from recovery to growth, and we intend to earn and keep the trust of everyone we serve.”



Another highlight of the AGM was the commendation of the current board and management by the shareholders. They acknowledged and celebrated the board’s dedication, commitment and strategic efforts in turning the fortunes of IGI around.

One of the shareholders particularly expressed delight at the company’s renewed corporate direction, recalling that IGI had gone for a considerable period without holding its AGM, but this has changed the dynamics since the inception of this new management.

The shareholder described the progress as encouraging and expressed satisfaction with the leadership and direction of the present administration while urging them to keep up the good work.



He also acknowledged the management’s efforts towards restoring the company’s corporate activities, strengthening its operations and positioning it for sustainable growth.



The Company Secretary, Emmanuel Ojomah, had earlier noted that the release of three years of audited financial statements and the completion of the recapitalisation programme underscore the company’s commitment to legal and regulatory compliance.

He said the company remains focused on meeting its statutory and regulatory obligations, including the requirements of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, while maintaining high standards of corporate governance and keeping shareholders properly informed.



Ojomah added that the AGM reflected the company’s resolve to operate within the law and in line with best practice as it enters its next phase of growth.