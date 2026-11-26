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Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Teal Culture Founder, Folakemi Oloye, says Nigerian manufacturers are not producing but assembling imported products, as total dependence on importation, a 36 per cent interest rate and competition from Chinese factories operating with cheaper foreign credit have left local manufacturers unable to compete.

Oloye who spoke yesterday during an interview and unveiling of the Abuja corporate office of Teal Culture, said while foreign competitors are setting up factories in Nigeria and are sourcing finance at far cheaper rates from outside the country, Nigerian entrepreneurs are borrowing at around 36 per cent.

She therefore called on the federal government to provide massive support for manufacturing, starting with subsidised innovation hubs equipped with high-quality machinery that would allow production to be fast, well done and finished to international standards.

Such hubs, she said, would free entrepreneurs from spending their limited capital on tools that still cannot deliver competitive quality, while promoting creativity and income generation.

“To be able to do furniture completely in Nigeria, you have to import. Our boards are imported, the screws are imported, the engines are imported, the fabric is imported. So when you really look at it, it seems like we are assembling as opposed to actually manufacturing from scratch.

“The imbalance is most visible in the cost of money. While foreign competitors setting up factories in Nigeria source finance at far cheaper rates from outside the country, Nigerian entrepreneurs are borrowing at around 36 per cent thereby making competing really difficult,” she said.

She also urged government to push local content more aggressively and curb the influx of foreign competition taking over local businesses. Beyond that, she said government must ensure that Nigeria’s raw materials are fully processed at home, rather than exported and re-imported as finished goods.

“We have trees here in Nigeria that could be processed into engineered wood. But when you did the numbers, it didn’t make any sense to do it here. It was too expensive to process it here, so it was cheaper to import that wood,” she said.

“Those are things that are really stifling our growth in Nigeria. We should be able to process our raw materials and bring them to finished goods without any intermediary where our trees are exported and then come back to us as finished goods.”

Oloye traced the problem to the small scale at which manufacturing is done in the country, noting that producers operate in isolation, hence they cannot buy in quantities that would allow them to leverage price, quality or expertise.

“Everybody buys one machine or another machine. We don’t get the highest quality machines, we are not necessarily having the highest quality materials, and we are not necessarily having the highest quality expertise.

“What then happens is that we are promoting creativity, we are promoting people being able to earn income,” she said.

She advised that young entrepreneurs need to think of providing solutions to challenges within their immediate environment before thinking of diversification and recalled that not getting the best from vendors was the inspiration that led to Teal Culture.

According to her, “I do not think a young person starting out in entrepreneurship should diversify. When people diversify, their focus shifts. When your focus shifts, you are not giving anything 100 per cent. If you are not giving something 100 per cent, you cannot get 100 per cent out of it.”

“It is better to do one thing, do it very well, get known for it, and then expand into other things. That muscle you build, being able to start a project and complete it, is something that will translate over life,” she said.