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• Pays tribute to ADC presidential candidate and rival at 80, lauds his contributions to national progress, devt over the years

•Says ex-Vice President remains committed to democratic engagement, rule of law

•Felicitates renowned businessman, Arthur Eze, on 78th birthday

•Northern senators celebrate Atiku

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, paid glowing tribute to his opponent in the January 16, 2027 presidential election and candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday anniversary.

In a display of statesmanship, Tinubu said despite their political differences, Nigeria must continue to benefit from citizens like the former vice president.

While lauding Atiku’s contributions to national progress and development over the years, Tinubu stressed that Atiku remained committed to democratic engagement and the rule of law.

The president, in an 11-paragraph tribute, stated, “I extend my warmest congratulations to former Vice President and African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday today, November 25, 2026.

“I commend Atiku Abubakar’s contributions to national progress and development over the years.

“Of particular note are the many years of political engagement and undying commitment to democratic pluralism that I share with him, including my support for his 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress platform.

“That support reflected my conviction that democracy thrives when political actors can participate freely, present alternative visions, and contribute to the national conversation on leadership and governance.

“My political philosophy has consistently emphasised the need to deepen democracy, strengthen political institutions, respect divergent opinions and sustain an environment where political competition serves the larger interests of Nigerians.

“I have always advocated politics without bitterness and leaving room for reconciliation after differences or disagreements with political opponents.

“Despite our different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Nigeria’s democracy must continue to benefit from citizens who remain committed to democratic engagement, national development, and the rule of law.”

“Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and the private sector are also remarkable. I note his involvement in business development and investments that have created economic opportunities and jobs for our people.

“Of particular significance is Atiku’s establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which has expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development.

“Although the former number two citizen and I now travel different paths and hold contrasting views on national issues, our shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability must remain paramount.

“Therefore, as the former vice president joins the Octogenarian Club, I wish him good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to the nation and humanity. Happy 80th birthday, Your Excellency.”

Equally, yesterday, Tinubu felicitated businessman, philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Arthur Eze, on his 78th birthday on November 25.

Tinubu joined the family, friends, business associates, and the people of Ukpo in Anambra State in celebrating the renowned industrialist, fondly known as Ozoigbondu, whose entrepreneurial accomplishments and generosity had touched many lives.

He commended Eze’s pioneering contributions to indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry and his investments across Africa, which had demonstrated the capacity of Nigerian entrepreneurs to compete on the global stage.

Tinubu particularly acknowledged the celebrant’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy, community development, national unity, and the welfare of the less privileged.

As Nigeria approached the 2027 general elections, the president urged Eze to continue to lend his experience and counsel to promote peaceful democratic participation, national cohesion, and the shared aspiration of building a more prosperous Nigeria.

Tinubu prayed Almighty God to grant Eze continued good health, strength, wisdom, and many more fruitful years in the service of Nigeria and humanity.

Northern Senators Celebrate Atiku

Northern Senators Forum congratulated Atiku on his 80th birthday, describing his life as a testament to public service, resilience, and an enduring commitment to Nigeria’s democratic development.

The forum, in a congratulatory message, dated November 25, 2026, and signed by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, acknowledged Atiku’s contributions to nation-building, particularly his role in mentoring successive generations of leaders and promoting human capital development.

It said the former vice president had, over several decades, demonstrated an abiding commitment to Nigeria through his political engagements, contributions to democratic governance, and efforts to empower young Nigerians.

The senators said Atiku’s influence extended beyond his years in public office, stating that his investment in people and support for the development of future leaders remained among his most enduring legacies.

“At 80, your life stands as a testament to service, resilience, and an abiding commitment to Nigeria,” the forum stated.

“We celebrate you not only for your years, but for the depth of your contribution to our nation,” it added.

According to the forum, Atiku’s decades of political participation, sacrifices, and commitment to democratic pluralism have helped deepen Nigeria’s democracy and strengthen its political institutions.

Northern Senators Forum stated that Atiku’s involvement in the country’s democratic journey had reinforced the principle that political competition should ultimately serve the broader interests of Nigerians.

It stated, “We also acknowledge your immense contributions to the growth and sustenance of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“Through decades of political engagement, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to democratic pluralism, you have helped to deepen our democracy, strengthen our political institutions, and keep alive the ideal that political competition must serve the larger interest of Nigerians.”

The forum praised Atiku for his commitment to mentoring leaders, saying many Nigerians currently serving in different capacities have benefited from his mentorship and investment in human capital.