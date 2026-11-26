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• Vows sustained peace, security in North-east

•Orders military to intensify onslaught against fleeing terrorists

• Lauds Zulum’s restoration drive, commissions Maiduguri conference centre, female NYSC lodge

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, assured residents of Borno State that the schoolchildren abducted in Askira-Uba Local Government Area would be rescued.

Tinubu pledged renewed efforts to restore lasting peace and security in the North-east.

The president gave the assurance in Maiduguri amid a rousing welcome by thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters and admirers, who thronged the El-Kanemi Warriors Sports Centre and major streets of the state capital for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

The president said security agencies, the military, and intelligence operatives were working to secure the release of the abducted children, assuring families and residents that the victims would be brought home.

Tinubu said, “They abducted children of Askira Uba. They are there with our prayers, with our armed forces and intelligence. We will rescue them. We will rescue them, insha’Allah.”

He paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices in confronting insurgency and terrorism, saying soldiers have endured harsh conditions in the bush, under the sun, and in the rain, risking their lives to secure Borno, particularly Maiduguri.

“We will achieve that peace. Terrorism will go,” he declared, expressing confidence that sustained military and security efforts would eventually defeat insurgency.

Tinubu also urged terrorists and bandits to abandon violence and surrender their weapons, calling on them to seize the opportunity to renounce criminality and embrace peace.

The president’s visit coincided with the commissioning of development projects executed by the Borno State government, including Maiduguri International Conference Centre and a special hostel for female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Tinubu praised Governor Babagana Zulum for his reconstruction, rehabilitation and development efforts. He said the governor’s work represented the restoration of hope in a state ravaged by years of insurgency.

The president told the governor, “Well done for the Borno restoration, restoring our hope, believing that stability will bring development. You are doing a great job.”

Describing his visit as a homecoming, Tinubu said he felt he was among family members.

He thanked the people of Borno for their support for APC and his administration.

He said, “To be here, I feel I’ve come home to a family reunion. It is great to be back in Borno.”

He commended Zulum for bringing hope back to residents through investments in infrastructure and development, while expressing appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima and the people of the state for their support.

Tinubu also acknowledged the contributions of APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; the campaign director-general; Speaker of the House of Representatives; Deputy Senate President; former Borno governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; Hon. Betara and other party leaders.

Tinubu appreciated Shettima for his steadfastness and loyalty.

He stated, “The show of love from Borno State is much. We have been together for some time now. We have seen hope and the restoration of a transformative government.

“We have seen collaboration and willingness to cooperate. Without the support of the people of Borno State, we wouldn’t have gotten this far. Thank you.

“Thank you, all the leaders in the North-east. Only yesterday, we launched the AD-APC book. There I made mention of the role of the then ANPP, our brother, our leader and our partner, former governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. Thank you very much

“I cannot forget the period we had to work together to bring in the APC. You played a very significant role. A very dependable role. And today, APC is here. I thank Senator Adams Oshiomhole, too, and many of you here.

“I always say this, no matter how short a man is. He can see the sky. Though Senator Oshiomhole is short, he is seeing the sky all the time. His voice is great, and his mental capacity is very, very rich.

“To all of you, I can see the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Well done. May God bless you. Imo is working because we are all together.”

The president urged residents to support APC at all levels of government, from the presidency to the state legislature.

Earlier, Shettima commended the people of Borno for the massive turnout and enthusiastic reception accorded the president, describing the gathering as a demonstration of the state’s solidarity with APC.

JHe said the party was determined to secure electoral victory across all six states of the North-east, urging party members and stakeholders to sustain their mobilisation efforts.

Dissing their opponents, he said, “You don’t expect someone who could not provide leadership at home by reconciling his own people to provide leadership at a national level,” the vice president said.

Shettima told party supporters at the rally that Tinubu’s government had done well for Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, and all the states, and he should be rewarded with a second term.

For his part, the Borno State governor thanked the president for interventions in the state over the years, which had translated into recovery and repositioning of the economy.

He stated, “If someone has done well for you, like our president, then we should give him a good reward. We have witnessed relative peace in Borno State and North-east.”

Zulum said Tinubu had built universities, roads, and other infrastructure in Borno and Gombe, including the Biu-Maiduguri Road.

He commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing 10,000 electric buses to the North-east, which the vice president had commissioned for operation.

Zulum also thanked the president for selecting Shettima as his running mate for a second term.

Highlights of the occasion included the handing over of APC flags to the party’s governorship candidate in the state and other party hopefuls in the 2027 general election by Yilwatda.

Tinubu had earlier on arrival in Maiduguri inaugurated some projects and attended the APC presidential campaign rally.

The president and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, were received at the Maiduguri airport by Shettima, his wife, Nana, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, governors, members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council, the APC NWC, the Presidential Campaign Council, and the City Boy movement.

The president, who spoke while inaugurating a two-storey NYSC members’ lodge and an International Conference Centre, said the governor had relentlessly demonstrated purposeful leadership that captured the APC vision.

Tinubu said the frequent unveiling of tangible projects showed “economic progress” in key sectors of the state that directly impacted the livelihood of the people.

“We are commissioning these projects to the glory of the Almighty God,” he said.

Zulum thanked the president for always honouring the state with his presence, assuring that citizens will reward his efforts in the presidential elections on January 16, 2027.