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By Olufemi Fani-Kayode

Permit me to take you on an interesting historical journey. On November 26, 2006, which is 20 years ago to the day, the great leader Muammar Ghaddafi of Libya came to Nigeria for the African and South American Heads of State Summit.

As Minister of Aviation at the time, I had the honour and privilege of receiving him at the airport on behalf of my boss His Excellency President Olusegun Obasanjo and I was detailed to spend the next four days with him accompanying him wherever he went.

There is no doubt that Ghaddafi’s charissma was infectious and after spending those four days with him my perception of him changed from being that of a wary skeptic to becoming one of his most vocal admirers.

He was a truly extraordinary man who really did love Africa. Yet his visit had a very bumpy start.

He arrived at the airport with no less than approximately 200 bodyguards, all with sidearms, and at least 100 cars (which had been sent ahead and were parked at the airport) to convey him to Abuja.

The boot of each of those cars was filled with AK 47s and all manner of sophisticated weapons. They took them from one of the three planes he came in and loaded the boots of the cars with them.

We then proceeded to leave the airport in convoy but we were blocked at the gate by our security personnel and our military.

We were told that it was because of the weapons and that whilst Ghaddafi, members of his delegation and even his bodyguards would be allowed in (with their sidearms) the high powered weapons that were in the boots of their vehicles would not.

I was in the car with Ghaddafi and I had the onerous task of explaining the situation to him through his interpreter who was in the car with us.

We went back to the airport and tried to leave again 3 times but we we were blocked each time and during the course of each attempt tempers were rising. The next thing that happened was beyond shocking.

Ghaddafi totally lost his temper, got out of his car and started walking under the burning sun, past the airport gate and towards Abuja saying that if the cars were not allowed in he would walk there instead. Every single one of his 200 bodyguards and delegation members walked behind him!

I was right next to him, in panic mode, as we walked and my fear was that he would collapse under the sun and as a consequence of walking so far. What made my fear even more accute and pronounced was that he was already sweating profusely and panting.

I was expecting the worse even as I was appealing to him not to do this. My appeals fell on deaf ears.

I called President Obasanjo and, luckily for us all, he told me that he was on his way to the airport to cath a flight and attend a quick function in Lagos.

He said I should tell Ghadaffi that he was on his way to the airport to settle the matter himself and get him to go back to the airport which I did.

Luckily Ghaddaffi, after being told that Obasanjo was on his way agreed to do so especially after I said that he was rushing to the airport to address the matter himself and appeal to him.

When OBJ arrived they greeted and hugged one another warmly and after a very brief converstation OBJ got up to leave and told him that he is off to Lagos and would be back later in the day and in time for the opening session of the conference the following morning.

As he was leaving Ghaddaffi told him that there was an issue at the gate and that he had been blocked three times. Obasanjo feigned ignorance of the event, apologised to him profusely and said the gates would he opened for him immediately.

However, as he walked past me he bent over and whispered quietly into my ear that under no circumstances would Ghaddafi and his team be allowed in unless they complied with our request that they drop the AK-47s from the boots of their cars and put them back on their plane.

After that, he disappeared and left me to handle the mess.

I told Ghaddafi that the weapons needed to be removed and his men reluctantly complied after I had a hot encounter and harsh trading of words with his Minister of National Security and Head of Protocol who were very rude to our security officers, our military personnel and our officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that were present and who had threatened to fly Ghaddafi back to Libya there and then and boycott the entire conference if we refused to allow them to take their heavy weapons in.

The weapons were taken out of the boot of the cars and loaded back in the plane after which a contingent of our soldiers surrounded the plane in order to ensure that they were not smuggled out later. We then proceeded to the gate and the convoy was allowed through.

As we were leaving my wife Regina called me on the phone and said the whole matter was being reported in detail on the BBC and that she hoped all was well. I assured her that the matter had been amicably resolved and that we were on our way to town.

On his part Ghaddafi, still angry, remained silent in the car throughout our ride into Abuja and the only time he spoke was when we drove past the Central Mosque and he said how beautiful it was.

It was that day that I learnt about the intricacies of diplomacy and the fact that firmness, the display of mutual respect and a strict adherence to the rules of engagement were vital.

On that day our military personnel and security agencies that were determined to implement the directives from the President and their commanders made me proud whilst the wisdom, strength and courage that OBJ displayed was instructive and exempelary.

We stood our ground and had our way and because we did so Ghaddafi and his team showed us massive respect from that moment on. For the next four days during the course of the conference he and I became very close and he even invited me as his personal guest to Libya.

The only complaint he had was that I had worne a suit for each of those days and that he would have preferred me to wear an agbada or babariga!

The whole experience was sureal. Ghaddafi was a truly extraordinary and inspring man and, as I studied him closely for those four days, I learnt much from him.

As for my boss Obasanjo, he saved lives on that day by putting his foot down and insisting that the heavy weapons must not be let in because, as I was later told when the matter was discussed at the next cabinet meeting, what the Libyans had done in the past when they carried in such weapons was to hand them over to their local associates and leave them behind.

Those lethal weapons would later become part of a stockpile of arms that provided a massive arsenal for terrorists, insurgents and other ruthless non-state actors within our country.

On October 20th 2011, five years almost to the day and month after his visit to our country and our extraordinary airport encounter, Muammar Ghaddafi met a violent end at the hands of his own people in his home town Sirte.

I watched the footage of his brutal murder on CNN and was deeply saddened. No-one deserves to be killed in such a barbaric manner.

That an all powerful leader who was literally worshipped by his people can come to such a bloody end in the flash of an eye spoke volumes and serves as a lesson to us all.

This was a clear and graphic example and confirmation of the ephemeral and transient nature of power and the futility of the vanity that goes with it.

What hit me even more was the fact that the Head of Protocol who spoke so loudly and aggressively on the day of our encounter and who said that if we did not allow the arms to be taken in they would fly Ghaddafi back home was one of those condemning him on CNN all the way from Paris on the day he was murdered.

Such is life!

•Ambassador Olufemi Fani-Kayode is Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, a former Minister of Culture and Toursim and former Minister of Aviation