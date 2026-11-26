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As Lagos continues to grapple with the risks associated with rapid urbanisation, population growth and expanding commercial activities, its approach to fire safety is undergoing a significant transformation. Moving beyond emergency response to proactive prevention, the state is investing in infrastructure, technology, manpower and stricter safety compliance to protect lives, businesses and critical economic assets. ChiemelieEzeobi examines the reforms, impact and the imperative of building a lasting culture of fire prevention in Nigeria’s commercial capital

For years, the pattern was familiar in Lagos. A fire would sweep through a market, often at night, leaving traders to return in the morning to ashes and destroyed livelihoods. Government officials would visit, condolences would be offered, and the city would move on until another outbreak.

That cycle is gradually changing as Lagos State overhauls its fire safety and emergency response system, shifting from a largely reactive approach to one focused on identifying and eliminating hazards before they become disasters.

The transition is significant for a megacity of more than 20 million people, where rapid urbanisation, population density, expanding commercial activities and complex infrastructure make fire outbreaks particularly costly. With traffic congestion and narrow access roads often delaying emergency responders, prevention is increasingly becoming as important as the capacity to fight fires.

A System Under Pressure

Figures from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) underline both the scale of the challenge and the progress recorded.

Between 2019 and 2026, the Service responded to 10,931 fire incidents, 916 rescue operations and 599 salvage missions. It rescued 1,715 people and protected property valued at more than N658.86 billion.

Between January and September 2026 alone, it recorded 1,324 emergency incidents, including 1,135 fire outbreaks. During the period, 210 victims were rescued alive, while 65 bodies were recovered. Property valued at N79.44 billion, representing 86 per cent of the total value of property affected, was saved, while losses amounted to N13.24 billion.

Expanding Infrastructure and Manpower

A major component of the reform is the expansion of firefighting infrastructure. Lagos, which had 14 fire stations in 2019, now has more than 29, with additional stations under construction in Yaba, Ikotun and Oworonshoki.

The expansion includes 11 new stations, among them completed facilities at Ebute-Elefun on Lagos Island and Ijegun-Egba in Amuwo-Odofin, as well as a station at the Tolu School Complex in Ajegunle.

The state has also commissioned modern firefighting equipment, including fire engines, water tankers, rapid intervention vehicles, maintenance vehicles and a hydraulic ladder platform for high-rise operations. Other investments include the reconstruction of the Service’s headquarters, establishment of zonal headquarters and a welding and mechanical engineering workshop.

To strengthen manpower, 685 firefighters were recruited between 2019 and 2026, while another 150 personnel underwent training at the upgraded Fire Academy.

Making Fire Safety Everyone’s Responsibility

Beyond infrastructure, Lagos is pursuing behavioural change through its Fire Marshal Programme, which trains volunteers in homes, schools, markets, offices, religious centres and factories to identify hazards, support evacuations and coordinate with emergency responders.

Market Safety Marshals have also been deployed, including at Sabo Market in Ikorodu, to identify violations and promote compliance.

Regulatory oversight is being strengthened through mandatory registration of business locations and branches ahead of the issuance of Lagos State Fire Ordinance Compliance Certificates.

The online registration, self-assessment and Fire Levy payment portal captures business names, addresses, contact details, industry classifications, Corporate Affairs Commission numbers, incorporation years and employee numbers. The process takes less than three minutes, with assistance available online and at fire stations.

In 2025, the Service inspected 8,791 facilities and issued 7,997 fire safety certificates. Those inspected included 2,672 companies, 2,241 hotels and restaurants, 1,025 schools and vocational centres, 724 filling stations, 596 hospitals, 590 shopping malls and 141 banking premises.

Technology and the Next Five Years

Controller-General of the LSFRS, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency’s 2026-2030 strategic plan would introduce smart firefighting equipment, artificial intelligence-driven fire risk mapping, a Marine Fire Response Unit and a dedicated Fire Academy.

The plan also provides for the full digitisation of emergency response operations.

AI-driven mapping is expected to identify high-risk locations and improve deployment, while the Marine Fire Response Unit will strengthen emergency response on Lagos waterways, at ports and coastal facilities.

The objective is to build a data-driven system capable of anticipating risks rather than depending entirely on conventional firefighting.

Why Prevention Matters to Lagos’ Economy

The benefits extend beyond saving buildings. For traders, particularly those without insurance, preventing a market fire could mean preserving years of investment, borrowed capital and customer relationships.

For large businesses and investors, stronger fire safety systems protect assets, workers and business continuity. With Lagos competing with Accra, Nairobi and Johannesburg for investment, reliable emergency infrastructure and compliance systems strengthen investor confidence.

For residents, prevention protects lives, homes, documents and livelihoods. It also reduces the burden on hospitals dealing with burns, smoke inhalation and other fire-related injuries.

Government equally stands to benefit. The document notes that every N1 spent on prevention saves between N4 and N7 in response, relief and rebuilding costs, making prevention a more economical approach.

As Nigeria’s major economic centre, Lagos also has national responsibilities. A major fire at a port, market or industrial cluster can disrupt supply chains beyond the state. The proposed marine response capacity is therefore important to protecting trade and economic infrastructure.

Making Compliance Work

However, government cannot build a sustainable safety culture alone. Businesses, property owners, residents, community associations and the media must participate.

The proposed approach recommends linking fire compliance certificates to business permits, trade licences, market stall allocation, building approvals and relevant operational licences. It also proposes integrating the LSFRS database with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Safety Commission, physical planning authorities, local governments, HEFAMAA, LASAA, hotel licensing authorities, the Office of Education Quality Assurance and the State Public Procurement Agency.

Banks and insurers could also require certificates for commercial loans and fire insurance.

Other recommendations include publishing registration requirements in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Pidgin; giving businesses 30 days to register; and adopting graduated enforcement, from a 14-day notice to warnings, fines, temporary sealing and prosecution.

Technology could help identify unregistered businesses by cross-checking Corporate Affairs Commission, LIRS, LASRRA, Google Maps and market association records. Mobile registration, USSD and WhatsApp assistance would improve access, while a public compliance register would help customers identify fire-safe establishments.

Incentives proposed include early-registration levy discounts, QR-code compliance badges, 10-15 per cent insurance premium reductions and annual recognition of Fire Safe Markets and Organisations. Market associations could also be required to demonstrate that 90 per cent of members are registered to qualify for government allocations, upgrades or grants.

Building a Culture of Prevention

The proposed reforms equally stress safeguards against abuse: no cash collection on site, electronic payments and receipts, prior written notice before sealing except where lives face imminent danger, equal enforcement and transparent disclosure of levy collections and expenditure.

Ultimately, Lagos must make registration convenient and enforcement fair. The success of the reforms will not be measured simply by the number of emergencies attended or property rescued, but by fewer outbreaks, reduced losses and stronger compliance.

The lasting test is whether fire safety becomes an everyday responsibility for businesses, communities and households. For Lagos, the most successful emergency response may eventually be the one that never has to happen.