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President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged political leaders and residents of Akwa Ibom State to sustain the prevailing atmosphere of peace and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would record an overwhelming victory.

Akpabio, who spoke at the funeral service of Deaconess Esther Moses Enoidem, mother of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Emmanuel Enoidem, in Utu Ikot Eboro, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, commended Governor Umo Eno for bringing prominent political figures in the state together under the APC.

He urged the people to work collectively to preserve the peace, stressing the importance of unity as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the next general election.

Akpabio expressed optimism that the ruling party would win overwhelmingly in the state, attributing the growing political cohesion to the governor’s efforts.

Enoidem, served as a commissioner during Akpabio’s tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom State. He was also a former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before recently joining the APC.

In his tribute, the Senate President expressed sadness over the death of Deaconess Enoidem, who died at the age of 92, describing her passing as a painful loss to her family.

He acknowledged the strong bond between the deceased and her son, noting that mothers play vital roles in shaping family values, character and the lives of their children.

While acknowledging the pain of losing a mother, Akpabio urged the bereaved family to draw comfort from her long life and the opportunity she had to witness her son’s achievements.

He also praised the late matriarch’s commitment to Christian values, describing her life as one marked by faith, love and service.

Reflecting on the importance of motherhood and family in nation-building, Akpabio said the family remained fundamental to moral development, social stability and national cohesion.

He noted that Nigeria’s challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, social dislocation and declining societal values, made it imperative for citizens to embrace compassion, integrity, discipline, tolerance and collective responsibility.

According to him, while legislation, public policies and institutional reforms are essential to national development, the character of a nation ultimately depends on the values its citizens uphold.

He stressed that building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria required collective commitment to ethical conduct, respect for human dignity, national unity and responsibility towards future generations.

The Senate President urged Enoidem and his siblings to uphold the values their mother represented, saying the best tribute to the deceased would be to sustain the principles she lived by.