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Sunday Ehigiator with agency report

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa’s biggest stock exchange is working with Dangote Group to pave the way for a potential secondary listing of its giant oil refinery in South Africa, an outcome the bourse’s chief said would be the ideal next step after its landmark Nigerian initial public offering.

JSE Ltd. worked “very closely” with the company owned by the continent’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, as well as the Nigerian Stock Exchange ahead of the IPO of what will be Africa’s largest company with a primary local listing, CEO Valdene Reddy said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

“The optimum would be to get to a secondary listing,” Reddy said. “There would still be some regulatory alignment that we would need to do” given Nigerian listing rules don’t match South Africa’s, “but this is a high-priority item for us to get right.”

A Johannesburg listing would give Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE access to Africa’s deepest capital pool and some of its largest institutional investors.

The company would also need to meet JSE listing rules that include a minimum 10 percent free float. Dangote Petroleum is selling just 3.3 percent of its enlarged share capital in the IPO, rising to about 4.25 per cent if it fully exercises a 30 perent overallotment option.

The IPO — Africa’s biggest to date — attracted the equivalent of about $4.3 billion of applications, almost three times the base amount it sought to raise.

South African funds are also subject to prudential limits on foreign investments; an inward listing in Johannesburg could open Dangote to the country’s large investor base without those institutions having to use part of their offshore allocations.

“There’s much more that they need to do to diversify their shareholder base, to get deeper institutional investors behind them, to get diverse investors from across the globe,” Reddy said. “The South African institutional investor is one they are acutely aware of that they would like to attract.”

The refinery is offering depositary receipts in Botswana and Kenya, but that’s “not quite the same as having another listing,” Reddy said, adding that working with Dangote will remain a high priority.

The JSE is on a “massive drive” to add new listings and the “pipeline looks

strong,” Reddy said.

“We’re not going to be India or Saudi or Hong Kong with 10 to 15 fresh IPOs,” she said, adding that South Africa still needs more catalysts to galvanize its economy. “But what we are seeing is a mix of fresh IPOs, secondary listings, additional capital raises, converting some of the interesting continental plays in listings.”

She said the bourse expects an IPO in the first quarter, without disclosing the name of the South African company.