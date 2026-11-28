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.Miss Nigeria hails state’s transformation

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that the state is gaining national and international recognition for its growing investment in digital technology, innovation and youth development.

The governor made this known yesterday during the graduation ceremony of the fourth cohort of the SkillUp Imo programme at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri.

Uzodimma said the graduation of another 10,000 young people brings the total number of beneficiaries trained under the initiative to 75,000, describing the achievement as the fulfilment of a vision set in motion six years ago with the launch of the Imo Digital Economy Agenda in January 2020.

He explained that the state’s digital transformation journey began with the establishment of the Imo Data Centre in his first month in office, initially to improve transparency and efficiency in government operations, particularly the payment of salaries and pensions.

According to him, the initiative later expanded with the creation of the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government, which provided the institutional foundation for programmes such as SkillUp Imo and the Imo Digital City.

The governor said the latest graduating cohort includes 218 software engineers, 338 data analysts and 469 cybersecurity professionals, while the remaining 8,975 participants received training in artificial intelligence, cloud engineering, creative media, hardware engineering, digital marketing, project management and other technology-related fields.

Uzodimma said the impact of the programme was already evident in the emergence of indigenous technology companies, including nine startups developed through the Founder Dojo initiative at Imo Digital City, in partnership with the Sutardja Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology at the University of California, Berkeley, USMAC and Global Innovation Dojo.

He also highlighted the development of digital platforms such as MyImoApp, MyImoPay and Adaure, the state’s artificial intelligence assistant, as well as the establishment of a device assembly hub at Imo Digital City.

The governor further recalled the introduction of technology into healthcare, pointing to the first robotic-assisted surgery performed in Imo State at the Imo Robotics and Oncology Centre, Umuguma, describing it as evidence of the expanding application of technology across critical sectors.

He said the achievements had earned Imo State several national and international recognitions, including awards for digital transformation, innovation and ICT human capacity development.

“The world has taken notice of what is happening in Imo,” the governor said, adding that the recognition belonged to the young people who believed in and embraced the state’s digital economy vision.

He also announced plans to introduce IDEA 2.0, the Imo Digital Economy Agenda for 2027 to 2031, which he said would shift the state’s focus from digital transformation to digital prosperity, with emphasis on job creation, investment, local manufacturing and the development of indigenous technology enterprises.

Uzodimma urged the graduating youths to put their newly acquired skills to productive use, create employment opportunities and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the economic reforms which, according to him, had improved the revenue available to state governments to invest in development programmes, including youth empowerment and digital infrastructure.

Earlier, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, commended the Uzodimma administration for its investment in digital skills and human capital development.

They described the SkillUp Imo initiative as a significant investment in the future of young people, urging the graduates to maximise the opportunities provided by the programme, remain innovative and apply their knowledge to solving real-life challenges.

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, and former Military Governor of the state, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), also praised the initiative, while calling on the beneficiaries to sustain the momentum by translating their training into tangible contributions to society.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zinox Technologies, Leo Stan Ekeh, equally commended the Governor’s commitment to technology and youth development, describing the scale of the initiative as remarkable and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria and urging the graduates to embrace innovation, hard work and entrepreneurship.

The 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, who was also present at the event expressed confidence in the state’s future, declaring that Imo State would continue to shine.

At the end of the ceremony, the graduates received laptops, tablets and other technology equipment to support their work and enable them to put the skills acquired during the training into practice.