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.Ogun guber indigene sues INEC, Guardian newspaper over Adeola’s credentials

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), the All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship candidate for Ogun State has commended the judiciary for upholding the rule of law and standing for the truth following the favourable judgement delivered in two suits instituted against his emergence as the candidate of APC by Hon. Abayomi Semako Hunye, a suspended member of APC.

This was an indigene of Yewa Land in Ogun, Mr. Ayansiji Omoniyi has prayed the Federal High Court, Abuja, for an order seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Guardian Newspapers Limited to release Certified True Copy (CTC) of documents, credentials and forms submitted to them by Senator Adeola

A statement by the Media Adviser to Senator Adeola and Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Kayode Odunaro, said Hon. Justice Okeke, J, of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta has dismissed two consolidated suits, FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/2026 and FHC/AB/126/2026 instituted by Abayomi Semako Hunye against APC, Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as defendants on Friday, as lacking merit.

In his reaction, Senator Adeola expressed satisfaction with the reasoned judgement of the Justice stressing that the dismissal of the case brings to an end the needless pursuits of the plaintiff going about media houses and orchestrating social media trial in a contest that he scored zero vote.

“I want to commend the Honourable Justice for his erudite judgement in these cases challenging my overwhelming and widely accepted victory in our party primary. I also commend my legal team for their painstaking defense put up during the process. This victory is yet another milestone in our quest for equity and justice in Ogun State 2027 election. To God be the glory once again,” he stated.

Adeola who stated that he was unperturbed while the trial lasted as he was more concerned with galvanising support for his candidacy across the state among stakeholders and the launch of his 9-Pillar ITESIWAJU Agenda for Ogun State stressing that with the judicial decision the coast is now clear for full campaign for the votes of the people.

He called on all members of APC in Ogun State and his supporters across party lines to remaining united and focused on the task of winning the February governorship election outstandingly adding that he is committed to serve the people of Ogun State and takes the state to greater heights among the states of Nigeria.

Omoniyi, who is suing for himself and on behalf of concerned members of Yewa Land is specifically seeking an order, granting him permission to apply for an order of mandamus compelling INEC and Guardian to release to him, the CTC “of the documents, credentials, and forms of Senator Solomon Adeola which is currently within each respondent’s custody.”

The applicant in the suit filed through his team of lawyers, led by Oluseyi Oyagbile is also seeking another order of the court, deeming the already filed motion on notice as being properly and legally filed.

Adeola, popularly called, Yayi, is the current senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections.

The applicant named INEC and Guardian Newspapers Limited as 1st and 2nd respondents in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/C’S/2883/2026, and filed on November 24.

Omoniyi, in his 13-ground argument, averred that by a letter, he applied for the CTCs of the 2015 and 2023 documents, credentials, and forms and other documents of Senator Adeola which are currently within the respondents’ custody.

He stated that he is currently among the constituents being represented by the lawmaker in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The applicant said he had cause to suspect that Adeola gave incorrect information to the respondents in his bid to become a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Omoniyi said he is proposing to file a suit to enforce his right to qualitative representation in the Senate.

He said he requires access to the information in the custody of each respondent to establish critical factual assertions in the said impending lawsuit which he is proposing to institute.

He described INEC, the 1st respondent, as the statutory custodian of all information about all candidates to electoral offices in Nigeria, while the 2nd respondent, Guardian Newspapers Limited, was a former employer to the Senator.

Omoniyi further averred that he made a formal request to the respondents for the certified true copies of the said information, but the respondents failed, refused, or neglected to release them.

“In spite of the receipt of the application for certified true copies of the said information, the respondents failed or refused to release the said information to the applicant,” he said.

He said in the consequence of the failure of each respondent to perform its public duty of releasing copies of any information applied for, he filed the application for leave to apply by way of judicial review for an order of mandamus.

The applicant argued that the information applied for is necessary for a fair, just, and expeditious determination of the issues in an impending lawsuit to be instituted by him.

He also contended that the refusal to release the information violated his right to a fair hearing and access to vital evidentiary documents.

He maintained that the court has the power to compel the respondents to release the certified true copies of the required information to him, and that he needs the leave of the court to apply for an order of mandamus.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the ex-parte application as of the time of filing this report.