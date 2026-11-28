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·NDC dismisses OK movement faction’s withdrawal, Says Obi-Kwankwaso campaign unaffected

·Insists Ughulu’s faction was never authorised to establish parallel campaign council

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has decried the high level of insecurity in parts of Niger State assuring that a federal government under his watch will bring lasting peace to the state.

Addressing his supporters at a town hall gathering, the NDC presidential candidate accompanied by his running mate Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso described the security situation in the state as “pathetic and needing urgent attention”.

“I sincerely sympathise with the people of Niger State because of the level of insecurity in the state. As an agrarian state with 76.3 thousand square meters of land, the people need peace and security to be able to excel in their farming activities before submitting that.

“Niger State has the capacity to feed the entire country but the security situation has become a serious challenge towards actualising it.”

Peter Obi declared, “Niger State and by extension Nigeria deserve nothing but absolute peace and security. We assure Nigerians that a secured Nigeria is possible under my leadership,” saying that “no responsible government will be comfortable with over 500 of its citizens being held by terrorists in the bush.”

The NDC presidential candidate promised that his government will follow them (terrorists) to the bush and make sure the people are rescued.

He also condemned the burden of debt owed by the country despite the huge amount of money generated, especially from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Obi assured that his government would reinstate fuel subsidy so that Nigerians can breathe.

“Nigerians must be allowed to breathe, subsidy removal has sent many Nigerians to their early graves and those struggling to cope have been reduced to destitutes.”

He said the country can do well and prosper without removing fuel subsidy, stressing that “what we need to do is to check the level of corruption in the system”.

The NDC presidential train was at the uphill residence of former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida where they held a closed-door meeting.

He also visited the Emir of Minna Dr Umar Farouk Bago.

The NDC has dismissed the announcement by a faction of the OK Movement, led by Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, withdrawing its political structures and campaign support for the party and its presidential candidate, Obi, insisting that the development would not affect its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The party described the announcement as a belated reaction to an earlier directive by Obi against the establishment of parallel campaign structures by support groups, insisting that the OK Movement faction had no authorisation to constitute a separate Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Director General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, the party said Obi had publicly addressed the controversy months ago during an interview on Arise Television.

According to the NDC, the presidential candidate had made it clear that he was neither involved in nor aware of the formation of a parallel Presidential Campaign Council by Ughulu’s faction.

It said Obi had also directed that all support groups, including the OK Movement, Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, should operate strictly as support structures for the party and its candidates rather than establish independent campaign councils.

The party maintained that the directive was intended to prevent support groups from assuming responsibilities reserved for the political party and its officially recognised campaign structures.

Consequently, it described Ughulu’s latest announcement as a reaction to a position that had already been publicly communicated by both the party and its presidential candidate.

The NDC further alleged that the development was an attempt to undermine the growing momentum of the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, suggesting that interests aligned with the ruling party could be exploiting the disagreement to create confusion within its ranks.

However, the party did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegation.

The NDC also challenged Ughulu to demonstrate his claim to represent the grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, insisting that their authentic leadership remained aligned with the party.

Part of the statement read, “We wish Hon. John Ughulu and those aligned with him well as they pursue other political platforms. They should go in peace,” the statement said.

“The authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remain firmly with the NDC, His Excellency Peter Obi and His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

The party added that it recognised and engaged with the legitimate leadership of the movements rather than parallel or unauthorised structures.

It also insisted that the withdrawal announcement would not distract the party, its National Campaign Council or the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket from their preparations for the 2027 elections.

According to the NDC, its campaign organisation has continued with nationwide mobilisation activities, including the uploading and verification of polling unit agents, grassroots engagements in markets and rural communities, town hall meetings and consultations with students and young people.

The party said the activities were progressing according to schedule, adding that its focus remained on building an extensive organisational structure ahead of the elections.

“The NDC National Campaign Council, the party, and the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket will not be distracted. Our momentum continues unabated,” it declared.

It further maintained that its doors remained open to genuine support groups and individuals willing to identify with its stated objectives of competence, integrity, equity and national renewal.

The controversy followed Ughulu’s announcement that the OK Movement was withdrawing its political structures and campaign support from the NDC and Obi’s presidential campaign, a development that has now generated a public disagreement over the movement’s leadership and political allegiance.

The NDC, however, insisted that the development would not alter its campaign arrangements or its relationship with the recognised leadership of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya.

“While others engage in political theatre, our campaign is concentrating on the real work of organisation and mobilisation,” Abdulkarim said.

In another development, the faction of the OK Movement has withdrawn its nationwide political structures and campaign support from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), following what it described as the decision by the party’s presidential candidate, Obi, and the party leadership to discontinue their political relationship with the movement.

The faction announced the immediate termination of all its campaign, mobilisation and operational engagements with the NDC, directing its structures at the ward, local government and state levels to disengage from the party’s activities.

It also disclosed that it had commenced consultations with other political parties and prospective presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general election, promising to announce its preferred political platform and candidate in due course.

The announcement, signed by its National Director General, Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, yesterday, on behalf of the national leadership, signals a potentially significant realignment within the opposition political landscape as parties and political groups intensify preparations for the 2027 elections.

The group said it had been formally informed that Obi and the NDC had decided to discontinue their political relationship with it, describing the development as regrettable but insisting that it respected their decision.

“Following this development, the National Leadership of the OK Movement has resolved to officially discontinue all campaign, mobilisation and operational support for the NDC party, effective immediately,” the statement said.

It added that all its political structures and operational engagements across the country had consequently been withdrawn from the NDC’s campaign and mobilisation activities.

Although it did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of the relationship, its statement contained pointed observations about leadership, political management and the handling of disagreements.

It argued that effective leadership required capacity, competence, integrity and the ability to resolve disputes, build bridges and unite people rather than exploit internal divisions.

According to the group, leadership should not be driven by personal interests, self-centred ambitions or the pursuit of supremacy but by selflessness, accountability and the willingness to place collective interests above individual considerations.

The group also appeared to question the NDC’s ability to translate its considerable social media following into electoral strength, arguing that online popularity must be backed by organised grassroots participation to produce meaningful electoral outcomes.

The statement read in part, “We recognise that the NDC has a considerable social media following which, if properly organised and translated into meaningful grassroots political participation, could deliver significant electoral benefits.

“The responsibility for converting that support into electoral strength now rests with the party and its leadership,” it stated.

On its next political direction, the OK Movement faction said it was already engaging other political parties and potential presidential candidates whose political visions, leadership capacities and ideological commitments aligned with its established principles.

It maintained that its nationwide organisational structures, grassroots presence and mobilisation capacity positioned it as an independent political force capable of influencing the outcome of the 2027 elections.

It further declared that its political identity and organisational structures were not owned by any individual or political party, stressing that its decisions would be determined independently.

“The OK Movement remains independent in its identity, organisational structure and political decisions. No individual, political party or political interest owns this movement,” it said.

It listed integrity, fairness, equity, justice, competence, accountability and national unity as its non-negotiable principles, insisting that it would not compromise them for political convenience or allow intimidation, manipulation and personal ambitions to determine its political direction.

It also acknowledged that the withdrawal could disappoint members who had developed political and emotional attachments to the NDC, but urged them to distinguish between their individual political preferences and the collective institutional decisions of the movement.

It assured members that anyone wishing to maintain their relationship with the NDC or pursue a different political direction was free to do so without intimidation or hostility.

However, it urged coordinators, volunteers and supporters across the country to remain calm, disciplined and committed while awaiting further directives from the national leadership.

The movement expressed appreciation to members for their sacrifices, resources and commitment to building its structures across the country, assuring them that their contributions had not been wasted.

Reaffirming its determination to remain politically relevant ahead of the next general election, the group declared that its withdrawal from the NDC should not be interpreted as a retreat from the political arena.

“The OK Movement is not retreating. We are repositioning, reorganising and preparing for the next phase of our political journey,” it declared.