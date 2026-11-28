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Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied snubbing an invitation by the Delta State Police Command over last Monday’s deadly attack at Uduere, insisting that neither he nor his office has received any formal invitation from the police.

Also, the civil society organisation (CSO), Global Rights, has expressed deep concern over growing reports of political violence, attacks on political actors and their supporters, and the increasingly hostile atmosphere surrounding political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, described the reports as false, arguing that he could not have declined an invitation that had not been formally communicated to him.

According to a press statement issued yesterday and signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the former Deputy Senate President said he first learnt of the purported police invitation through the Command’s announcement in the media.

“It isn’t true. You can’t turn down an invitation you never received,” Omo-Agege declared.

According to him, no letter had been delivered to him or his office, nor had any police officer personally served him with an invitation.

Omo-Agege also challenged the credibility of reports suggesting that he refused to honour the police invitation, describing the allegation as being based on information from a single unnamed source.

“The Senator hasn’t told the police, or anyone else, that he won’t appear,” the statement said.

Revisiting the bloody incident at Uduere, Omo-Agege maintained that he was himself a victim of the attack, which he characterised as an assassination attempt.

He alleged that senior members of his campaign team were killed during the incident, while others sustained serious injuries and remained hospitalised.

The former senator insisted that he was interested in seeing the circumstances surrounding the violence fully investigated and those responsible brought to justice.

“He wants this case resolved, and he wants justice for the dead and the wounded,” the statement said.

Omo-Agege, however, declared his readiness to honour any lawful invitation from the police, provided it was formally communicated through his office to enable both parties to agree on a convenient date.

He also faulted the decision to announce the purported invitation publicly before it was formally served on him, describing the approach as inconsistent with due process.

“A summons announced in the press before it reaches the person named is not due process, and he won’t be tried in the media,” he added.

The development comes amid heightened political tension in Delta State following the deadly violence at Uduere, which has generated controversy and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Meanwhile, the Country Director of Global Rights, Brenda Nwosa, said in a statement that the reported attack on the campaign entourage of Senator Omo-Agege in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, was particularly disturbing.

Citing recent reports, Nwosa said gunmen opened fire during a campaign tour, leaving four people dead and several others critically injured, while the senatorial candidate reportedly escaped unharmed.

“We strongly condemn this attack and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed, while wishing the injured a full recovery. No political ambition, disagreement or rivalry can justify the taking of innocent lives. The right to campaign, organise, associate and participate in the political process must be protected, irrespective of party affiliation or political persuasion.

“Nigeria cannot afford a political environment in which seeking public office or supporting a candidate becomes a risk to one’s life. We are equally concerned by the reported incident involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s convoy after Juma’at prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja on 13 November.

“While reports of the President’s personal exposure to physical assault remain disputed, the police confirmed that his departing convoy was attacked with stones and other objects, damaging vehicles and injuring security personnel. We condemn any act of violence or destruction of property, just as we recognise the right of citizens to express dissatisfaction with the government and public leadership through peaceful and lawful means.

“These incidents, alongside other reported attacks and disruptions of political gatherings across the country, must not be treated as isolated disturbances or dismissed as ordinary political rivalry. They point to the urgent need for political actors, party supporters, security agencies and citizens to reject violence, intimidation, inflammatory rhetoric and political intolerance,” the statement said.

Nwosa said anger must never become a justification for assault, arson, assassination attempts or the destruction of lives and property.

She urged political leaders not to mistake public restraint for public satisfaction, stressing that citizens have the right to demand accountability, question leadership and express their displeasure without intimidation or being silenced.

Nwosa maintained that neither violence nor the suppression of peaceful dissent had a place in a functioning democracy.

According to her, “The ballot must remain the most powerful instrument through which Nigerians determine their leadership and hold elected officials accountable. Political disagreements must be resolved through democratic participation, peaceful civic engagement, lawful protests and the electoral process, not through threats, violence and intimidation.

“Equally, political leaders must earn public support through credible leadership, responsible conduct and policies that reflect the realities of ordinary Nigerians.

“Global Rights calls on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to conduct prompt, thorough, impartial and transparent investigations into the Ughelli North attack and other reported incidents of political violence. Authorities must identify and prosecute those responsible in accordance with the law, regardless of their political affiliations or positions. Security agencies must also take preventive measures to protect political gatherings, candidates, campaign teams, supporters and ordinary citizens as political activities intensify.

“Political leadership carries a responsibility to promote tolerance, restraint and respect for democratic processes, particularly in an increasingly charged political environment.

“As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, the Incident Centre for Election Atrocities (ICEA) will continue to monitor and document incidents that threaten the safety, integrity and credibility of the electoral process. We are watching, documenting and counting. Every life lost, every person injured, every attack and every attempt to intimidate citizens out of political participation matters,” the group said.

The Country Director said the incidents must not disappear into a cycle of political rhetoric and impunity, adding that those responsible must be held accountable.

he lives of Nigerians, particularly women and other vulnerable groups.

Beyond the town hall engagement, the delegation extended the empowerment outreach to other segments of society through visits to selected locations, including the Warri Central Hospital, where pregnant women and nursing mothers received cash support as part of efforts to extend the First Lady’s intervention to women in healthcare facilities.

The delegation also visited Okere Market, Warri, where traders benefited from the empowerment initiative, providing further support to women engaged in petty trading and other small-scale commercial activities.