Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Dr. Rabiu Olowo, and Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Dr. Ayodele Subair, have emerged winners of the “Award for Bold Leadership and Institutional Reforms.”

The award was conferred on them on Thursday by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association’s (NECA) during the NECA Employers Excellence Awards 2026, which was held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Also, the President, Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, emerged the winner of ‘Industrialist of the Year’ award while the ‘Employer of the Year’ awards went to Nestle Nigeria Plc, Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria and Lagos Free Zone Company who came first, second and third respectively.

In the same vein, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Professor Taiwo Oyedele; Minister of Interior Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), emerged the winners of ‘Exemplary Public Service and Support for Private Sector Development Award’.

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), CGI Kemi Nanna Nandap, emerged the winner of the “Award for Excellence in Public Sector Reform and Innovation.”

Similarly, the winners of the “Private Sector Leadership and Innovation” award were the Founder and CEO, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Stella Okoli, and Aliko Dangote.

However, the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Industrial Development Award’ was given to Group Vice President, Oil and Gas and Fertiliser, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar V. G. Edwin.

Among the winners of the employers’ excellence award for the large and multinational category were Nestle Nigeria Plc for the ‘Food and Beverages (Food Processing)’.

However, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Africa Continental GBF Trading Nigeria Limited, Perfetti Van Melle Nigeria and Promasidor Nigeria Limited took the second, third, fourth and fifth position respectively in the food processing category.

The award for Agro-allied services went to the Tropical General Investments (TGI).

Speaking on the significance of the award, the Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said that it has evolved over the years into a distinguished platform for celebrating organisations and employers on merit, whose leadership, enterprise, innovation and workplace practices contribute meaningfully to national development.

According to Oyerinde, the awards reflected NECA’s enduring commitment to promoting a business environment in which enterprise success is matched by responsible employment practices, investment in people, respect for workers’ rights, innovation and corporate responsibility.

He said, “We strongly believe that the success of any economy is closely linked to the quality of its enterprises, the effectiveness of its leadership and the capacity of its workforce.

“Organisations that invest in their people, embrace innovation, promote inclusive workplaces and operate responsibly are not only building sustainable businesses; they are also contributing to national productivity, economic growth and social development.

“It is against this background that the 2026 Edition of the Awards is themed ‘Celebrating Excellence in Enterprise, Leadership and Responsible Employment’.

He explained that the theme underscored the importance of recognising employers who demonstrate that business growth and profitability can go hand in hand with sound leadership, employee development, workplace inclusion, innovation and responsible employment practices.