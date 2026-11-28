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Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The federal government has formally launched the Expanding Maternal and Child Health Insurance Initiative in Kano State, with a target of 20,000 enrolments prioritising vulnerable women and children and extending coverage to eligible members of their households.

The initiative was launched on Thursday by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Fate during the nationwide launch of the programme in Kano State, through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The minister said “the vision for maternal health in Nigeria is clear: every woman should be able to seek care in time, receive the care she needs and bring her child safely into the world without the cost of care standing between her and help.”

It would be recalled that at the 2024 Joint Annual Review, he announced that any vulnerable woman who requires a caesarean section would be able to receive it free of charge, adding that when a woman needs life-saving care, her family’s ability to pay should never determine whether she receives it.

He said since then the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has implemented the Financial Access to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) Programme, which now operates in more than 270 hospitals across every state in Nigeria.

The minister disclosed that over the past three years N249.6 billion has been disbursed to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund nationwide, describing it as a national investment to strengthen care, improve financial protection and support access for the most vulnerable.

He said the initiative adds another practical instrument to ongoing efforts, including the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

In his opening remarks, the Director General, National Health Insurance Authority, Kelechi Ohiri, said through the CEmONC initiative, NHIA helps cover the cost of eligible emergency obstetric and newborn care.

“Our overall intervention strategy includes Identify the poor and vulnerable experiencing emergency maternal and neonatal complications and offer appropriate treatment, resolving complications using appropriate medical or surgical interventions and treatment.”

According to him, “We ensure access to full post-partum RMNCH services such as Post-partum family planning and reproductive health services, Health education and postnatal follow up, and provide access to newborn essential care and promote health-seeking behavior to mothers/ primary caregivers of neonates.”

In his speech, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf commended the federal government for its ongoing health sector reforms, saying the initiatives have significantly improved healthcare delivery and reduced maternal mortality in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, expressed appreciation for the support of the Federal Ministry of Health, particularly under the leadership of the Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.