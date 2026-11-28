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Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely one week after bandits attacked the Lumare community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State killing and burning the village head and seven others, terrorists on Thursday evening raided Zonzi village in the same local government area killing three villagers.

The gunmen also set virtually all the houses in the community ablaze and went away with many items including foodstuff.

Eyewitnesses told THISDAY that the gunmen in their numbers wielding matchetes and clutching AK-47 rifles which they shot sporadically to force the villager to scamper in various direction to save their lives.

Reports however had it that local vigilante from neighbouring community had arrived Zonzi to confront the bandits.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer when contacted promised to “verify” the authenticity of the story and get back to THISDAY.

On Tuesday Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago was in Borgu Local Government Area where he asked the people to toe the line of peace.

Governor Bago also promised that security in the local government would be beefed up to secure the lives and property of the people