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•Arrests 12 other suspects

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has arrested a suspected serial housebreaker who allegedly confessed to breaking into more than 200 houses across the state in six years, using over 200 master keys to gain access to residential buildings without force.

The suspect, identified as Michael Morayo, was among 13 suspects paraded by the corps yesterday in Akure following security operations across the state in the last two weeks, with the commander, Adetunji Adeleye, describing his alleged criminal activities as particularly disturbing because of the sophistication with which he operated.

Adeleye said the suspect operated alone, maintained a warehouse for stolen items and established an online market through which he disposed of virtually everything he stole.

“He lives like a big man. He operates alone and has his own warehouse. He is a one-man raider. He said he had been doing it successfully for the past six years across various parts of Ondo State,” the commander said.

According to him, Morayo deliberately cultivated an appearance that would not attract suspicion and devised methods of gaining access to people’s homes without breaking their doors.

“We met with him well over 200 master keys. He also said he looks for ways of visiting people under different guises. All he does is check your door and, in the process, remove one of the spare keys without your knowledge,” Adeleye said.

He added that the suspect sold the stolen properties online and sometimes retained receipts for the items to make their resale appear legitimate, warning residents against leaving spare keys in their door locks.

In another disturbing case, the corps arrested an 18-year-old girl, identified as Seyi, for allegedly attempting to poison her female housemate in Ose Local Government Area by mixing the contents of a battery with a bottle of Coke and offering it to her.

Adeleye said the suspect, who reportedly shared the same residential premises with her alleged victim, did not deny the allegation when apprehended.

“When we apprehended her, she didn’t deny it. She said she just felt like killing her housemate,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, the Amotekun commander said the 13 suspects comprised one suspected kidnapper, 10 persons arrested for various offences bordering on law and order, and two suspected rapists.

He identified the alleged kidnapper as 25-year-old Kabiru, who was arrested while attempting to abduct someone in a forest reserve in Owo Local Government Area, while the two rape suspects, Ademola and Omoyi, were arrested in Okitipupa and Imoru respectively.

Other suspects included Oroke, 24, arrested for burglary and stealing; Samson, 25, allegedly involved in the theft of mechanical tools, including pipe wrenches; and Sunday, 42, accused of specialising in the theft of transformer cables in the Ijoka axis of Akure.

The corps also arrested Destiny, 26, for allegedly raiding farms, harvesting tomatoes and transporting them in trucks for sale, as well as Ezekiel, 24, for allegedly stealing building materials.

Adeleye further identified Solomon, Idris and Isiaka as suspects allegedly involved in vandalising transformer cables, adding that Idris was also arrested as a regular receiver of the stolen materials.

The arrests, he said, were recorded through operations under the corps’ Operation Laafia-DanDan, which involves bush combing, round-the-clock metropolitan and border patrols, as well as intensified ember-month security operations.

Expressing satisfaction with the security situation in the state, Adeleye said robbery and kidnapping were gradually declining among criminal activities in Ondo, attributing the development to sustained patrols and intelligence-driven operations.

“Robbery and kidnapping are gradually fizzling out in the criminal activities of Ondo State, which makes the state very peaceful,” he said.

He, however, assured residents that all 13 suspects would face prosecution after investigations, stressing that they would be charged before courts of competent jurisdiction in line with the offences established against them.