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Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has assured of his administration support for the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, (NSIA), and the OCP Group in their planned investments in fertiliser production at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the assurance at a meeting with the management team of NSIA and OCP Group, in Government House, Uyo.

He said his administration was committed to providing an enabling environment for investors and visitors, and stressed that the peace, security, and the intentional investment in infrastructure are all targeted at making the state a destination of choice.

The governor who is a seasoned entrepreneur, said the plan is aimed at creating job opportunities for the teeming youths, improving State’s economy, and providing quality living for the citizens.

He commended NSIA for choosing to invest in Akwa Ibom State, and for appointing indigenes of the State to serve on their management team.

Earlier, the Team Lead and Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, praised Governor Eno for his remarkable leadership and investment- oriented administration.

He noted that the investment is a multi purpose industrial platform located in Ikot Abasi, and is a joint venture between the NSIA and Morocco’s OCP Group.

The MD said the choice of Akwa Ibom for the investment is due to its very peaceful and conducive atmosphere for investment, and commended the governor for being intentional about creating a friendly environment for business and pleasure.

In a brief presentation of the proposed business, the project lead of NSIA, Mr. Abraham Durosawo, said the complex is designed to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of ammonia alongside 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of fertilisers including TSP, NPK and DAP blends, tailored to Nigerian soil profiles for domestic industrial use and export.

He said by producing tailored specialty fertilisers locally at scale, the company is seeking to eliminate Nigeria’s reliance on imported blended fertilisers, lower farm-gate input costs, and boost crop yields across West Africa.

Other members of the team included; Head of Government Relations, Charlotte Adesiyan, Secretary of Governing Council, Uduak Ukpe, Esq., Iniobong Ibok Ette, and Mahmood Tijani.