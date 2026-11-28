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.FG launches 5-year policy

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Nigeria’s menstrual health crisis is costing girls up to 20 per cent of their school year in a domestic market worth an estimated N184 billion annually, now dominated by imports.

This was the stark picture painted by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, as she launched the National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management 2026–2030 at the 2nd National Summit on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management 2026 in Abuja.

Citing Nigeria’s 2024 Demographic and Health Survey, she says 46 per cent of women aged 15–49 used cloth during their last menstrual period, 54 per cent used disposable sanitary pads, 76 per cent pad usage in urban centres vs 32 per cent in rural communities. Also, 10 per cent of women in the lowest income group used disposable pads vs 90 per cent in the highest income group.

Citing UNICEF’s 2024 Situation Analysis, she says 8 per cent of schools have separate toilet compartments for girls with menstrual hygiene provisions, 3 per cent provide basic gender-sensitive WASH services. Girls in underserved communities lose up to 20 per cent of their school year and the Policy targets over 50 million Nigerian women and girls of reproductive age.

“No girl should forfeit her education to a natural biological cycle, no woman should suffer indignity due to poverty or conflict,” the Minister said.

The minister listed agrarian settlements in Sokoto, Zamfara and Yobe, riverine creeks in Bayelsa and Delta, hinterlands in Cross River, Ebonyi, Kogi and Nasarawa, and conflict-affected communities across the North-east, North-west and North-central as having the highest number of women and girls in the statistics.

“For millions of Nigerian women and girls, menstrual health is not an abstract policy debate; it is an immediate, daily test of survival and dignity,” she said.

The Policy was approved by the Federal Executive Council on 28 October 2026, alongside the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan (2026–2030) and the National Costed Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Children.

Together, the minister said, they address unpaid care work which consumes an average of 76 minutes daily for women compared to 13 minutes for men, protect children, and guarantee menstrual dignity, clean WASH infrastructure and affordable products.

It was developed with Population Services International (PSI), WaterAid Nigeria, and the Technical Working Group on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, after consultations across the six geopolitical zones.

Through the National Policy on Affirmative Procurement, government procurement of sanitary supplies and WASH infrastructure will be linked to women-owned and women-led businesses who account for over 40 per cent of SMEs nationwide, paired with tax waivers on locally manufactured sanitary towels and targeted financing.

“We transform menstrual health from a public health expenditure into an engine for domestic manufacturing, job creation, and women’s economic sovereignty,” she said.

The minister called on states to domesticate the Policy and create dedicated budget lines, and on all 774 LGAs to fund schools, primary healthcare centres and displacement settlements.

She urged banks, airlines, airports, railways, transport operators, hotels, shopping malls and public institutions to provide free emergency menstrual products in restrooms, clean private facilities and safe disposal systems.

The ministry will also institute an Annual National Menstrual Dignity and Hygiene Excellence Competition and Awards for states, LGAs, partners, traditional and religious institutions, community champions and corporate trailblazers.