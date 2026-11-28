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The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) is set to launch a National Digital Sustainability Reporting Platform on Monday, November 30, 2026, in Lagos, as part of efforts to strengthen corporate sustainability reporting and promote transparency and accountability.

The platform, developed in collaboration with Regulatory Compliance Readiness Advisors (RCRA) and SALI Technologies, will provide a digital interface for companies to prepare and file Sustainability Reporting Readiness Assessment Documentation and Sustainability Reports in line with applicable reporting requirements in Nigeria.

The launch, scheduled to hold at Mövenpick Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, represents a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen sustainability reporting and support the implementation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

The initiative was developed pursuant to Section 8(1)(s) of the Financial Reporting Council Act, 2011, as amended in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of FRC, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, described the platform as a transformative digital infrastructure that would improve the quality, consistency, accessibility and efficiency of sustainability disclosures across Nigeria’s corporate reporting ecosystem.

He said the platform was expected to enhance regulatory engagement, simplify reporting processes, promote transparency and accountability, and support informed decision-making by investors, regulators and other stakeholders.

The launch will bring together policymakers, regulators, reporting entities, professional bodies, investors, sustainability practitioners and development partners to discuss the future of sustainability reporting in Nigeria.