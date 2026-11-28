Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

.Osun IPAC to Adeleke: appoint competent cabinet, cut aides, recruit teachers in your second term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday posited that after a moment of tribulations, political killings, people’s travails in the state, he would continue to expand delivery of good governance, deliver more infrastructures, deepen social services and surge the state economy for job creation.

This was as the Osun State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) congratulated Governor Adeleke on his inauguration for a second term, while charging him to deepen good governance and deliver more impactful dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

Adeleke also made it clear that President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the local government matter and in the next one week, the crisis will be fully resolved, saying once this is done, his administration will ensure the rehabilitation of the remaining 102 primary healthcare centres.

Speaking during his second term Inauguration yesterday at Osogbo City Stadium he recalled that “Osun people have sacrificed a lot to sustain democracy, you suffered pains and tribulations, loved ones were killed and maimed. Yet, you were resolute in your defence of democracy.”

According to him, “We won’t forget; history won’t overlook your travails, our afflictions. We have documented the Osun 2026 election in a book titled: ‘The 60 Days Siege’. Democratic lessons must be learnt and assimilated.”

He said, “We are moving to continue a government of the people, by the people and for the people and with a deep sense of responsibility, I have come back to you, residents and citizens of our dear state. I again place on record my gratitude for your unqualified support for my re-election.”

He noted that “We pay tributes to the memories of those killed. We again identified with families and victims of the last election. Our collective deprivation won’t be in vain.”

He asked, “How can I repay your loyalty to our project, the democratic well-being of our people? Our best response is to expand delivery of good governance, deliver more infrastructures, deepen social services and surge the state economy for job creation.

“As we have done in the last four years, we will pay more attention to your needs and aspirations. Our government will continue to be a listening, responsive and proactive one.

“The principal goal of a government is the welfare of the citizenry. We will redouble our policy delivery to take Osun and her people to greater heights.

“Nigerians and the global community are proud of the good people of Osun state. As your governor, I won’t let you down.”

Adeleke emphasised that in his second term, he will emphasised citizens’ welfare, infrastructure expansion, Industrialisation, agricultural transformation, digital economy, tourism industry, wealth creation, and youth and women’s development among others.

He remarked, “We will focus on completing ongoing projects and start new ones. Our major waterworks will be fully rehabilitated while we find a lasting solution to the Ilesa water project.

“As growth depends on steady power supply, we will immediately set up the Osun State Electricity Regulatory Commission. This is in line with the power sector law I signed earlier this year.”

“Job and wealth creation will be at the heart of our second term. We will establish a digital hub in each of our three senatorial districts. This is to drive job creation in the digital economy.

“In education, we will recruit more teachers and speed up school rehabilitation. We will expand bursaries and scholarships, keep tuition affordable, tackle cultism, and revive our technical colleges.”

Adeleke stressed out that “I am glad to announce that Mr. President has intervened in the local government matter and in the next one week, the crisis will be fully resolved. Once this is done, our administration will ensure the rehabilitation of the remaining 102 primary health care centres.”

He however noted that “My vision is to move Osun from a civil service economy to an industrialised one. We are open to partnership with private organisations and economic advisory groups. “

Adeleke equally pledged to target agro-processing factories, industrial parks across districts, free trade zones, sports and tourism development, and a better business environment.

In a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday by the state Chairman of IPAC, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, the council described the governor’s re-election as an expression of confidence by the electorate in his first-term performance and a mandate for consolidation, noting that the second term offers a fresh opportunity to correct lapses, strengthen institutions and leave a lasting legacy.

IPAC urged the governor to ensure that appointments into his new cabinet are based strictly on competence, experience and character.

It cautioned Adeleke against the use of appointments as political compensation and insisted that only round pegs should be placed in round holes.

“The re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke shows the will of Osun people. However, history will not remember the fanfare of inauguration. It will remember what this second term delivers to the ordinary citizen. This is the time to raise the bar.

“The governor must put round pegs in round holes. Osun State needs commissioners who understand their portfolios, who can initiate policies, drive implementation and be held accountable for results,” the statement noted.

IPAC also called for a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism for all government projects to guarantee quality delivery and value for money, stressing that no project should be abandoned or poorly executed.

It stated that contractors must be held to contractual standards, advising the administration to always ascertain the needs of communities before siting projects, saying development must be demand-driven and not imposed.

“Government must feel the pulse of citizens before siting projects in any area. Development must be demand-driven, not imposed. When people are consulted, they own the project and protect it,” IPAC said.

The council urged the governor to carry stakeholders along in major policy decisions, noting that inclusive governance promotes peace, trust and sustainable development.

It also recommended a reduction in the number of political aides as part of efforts to cut the cost of governance and free resources for critical sectors.

“We urge the governor to reduce the number of aides in the interest of sound financial management. Resources saved from the cost of governance should be redirected to roads, schools, hospitals and job creation,” the statement said.

The statement further called for equitable distribution of developmental projects across the three senatorial districts, warning that no part of the state should feel marginalised, and specifically demanded massive recruitment of teachers to address shortages in public schools and recruitment of health workers to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

“Osun needs massive recruitment of teachers and health workers. Our classrooms are overstretched, and our health centres are understaffed. This second term must decisively address these gaps,” IPAC said.

The council concluded by expressing optimism that faithful implementation of the agenda would make Adeleke’s second term a defining era in the development of the state.

“The people have given the governor a second mandate. He must repay that trust with a second term that posterity will remember,” it added.