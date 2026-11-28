Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

.Kwankwaso should stop dragging Gov Yusuf into his EFCC troubles, Kano government declares

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of using anti-corruption institutions for political purposes to tarnish his image.

But in a swift reaction, the Kano State Government has dismissed allegations by Kwankwaso, accusing Governor Yusuf of instigating the EFCC to investigate him.

Kwankwaso expressed deep concern over recent developments involving his relationship with the governor.

“I wish to express my deep concern over recent developments involving my relationship with the Governor of Kano State, His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the alleged use of anti-corruption institutions for political purposes,” he said.

In his verified Facebook account, Kwankwaso claimed the governor personally submitted a request to the EFCC to go after him.

“We believe that some months ago the Governor personally submitted a formal request to the EFCC seeking to come after me. After failing to compel the commission, owing to its institutional integrity and established procedures, he resorted to a little-known body called the Society for Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative (SACGGI),” he said.

He described SACGGI as a questionable organisation.

“This organisation is neither registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) nor does it possess any verifiable digital presence or formal relationship with the EFCC or ICPC. It was used to stage physical protests at the EFCC premises in a deliberate attempt to exert pressure on the agency,” he said.

Kwankwaso thanked the EFCC for its professionalism. “I wish to thank the EFCC for the professional manner in which it has handled the two previous invitations extended to me during my years in public service, and for the prudence it has demonstrated throughout,” he said.

He recalled his long history together, noting that Governor Yusuf once served under him in various capacities.

“His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf once served under me in various capacities, including as my Personal Assistant (PA), Principal Private Secretary (PPS), and commissioner. He was also our movement’s anointed candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 general elections, emerging victorious in 2023 through our collective efforts,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso said the 43-year relationship was built on trust which has now been abused.

“The longstanding relationship of 43 years with him and trust I reposed in him afforded him access to information and insight into the value I place on personal integrity, trust that has, regrettably, been misused and abused,” he said.

He alleged that the governor is determined to drag him and his family into public controversy.

“It is on this basis that I believe he is determined to drag me and my family into public controversy by leveraging reputable government agencies, particularly the EFCC, in an attempt to tarnish the public image I have spent nearly 50 years building,” he added.

The former governor of Kano State also accused Yusuf and members of his cabinet of deploying the media against him.

“We further believe that the governor and certain members of his cabinet continue to deploy the media to advance this campaign against my reputation. Information is being selectively leaked and amplified through the media and other public platforms to portray the situation in the worst possible light,” Kwankwaso said.

He said the campaign against him is politically motivated ahead of 2027.

“Coming as it does within the context of the electioneering season, these actions appear calculated to distract attention from substantive issues, undermine our credibility, and weaken our capacity to contest and win elections in 2027. Such efforts are also heating the polity and making the peace and security of Kano State more fragile,” he said.

He said the campaign extends beyond him to other candidates.

“The campaign is not limited to me and my candidature; it extends to other candidates, particularly the Kano State gubernatorial candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam who is currently defending his ticket before INEC and the courts. This constitutes a further attempt by the Governor to manipulate elements within reputable institutions, INEC and the judiciary to prevent the publication of our candidate’s name and ultimately bar him from contesting the 2027 general election, so that the Governor may run unopposed,” he said.

He defended his public service record.

“I thank God that more than eleven years after leaving the Kano State Government, having served two full terms as Governor spanning eight years, in addition to seventeen years in the civil service, service as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the aborted Third Republic, as an elected delegate to the 1994–1995 Constitutional Conference, as Minister of Defence, as Special Adviser to the President on Darfur, as a member representing the Northwest on the Niger Delta Development Commission, and as a member of the 8th Senate, I have maintained a clean record,” he said.

He advised public office holders to tread with caution.

“On this note, I advise younger and serving public office holders to tread with caution. Public office is transient; those who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing stones,” Kwankwaso warned.

He appreciated the public for standing by the truth.

“I also appreciate members of the general public who have refused to be misled by these efforts, and especially those who have spoken in defence of our reputation and record. Despite the circumstances, they have chosen to stand by the truth. Our public record remains intact, and our achievements speak for themselves,” he said.

Kwankwaso urged political actors to respect institutions.

“I therefore urge all political actors to respect the independence of our institutions and to refrain from any actions that could undermine their credibility or erode public confidence in their work. Long live Kano State. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Sanusi Bature, said Yusuf has absolutely no involvement in Kwankwaso’s dealings with the EFCC. Senator Kwankwaso has had engagements with the anti-corruption agency long before the emergence of the present administration in Kano State.

“It is therefore wrong, misleading and politically motivated for him to associate Governor Yusuf with an issue that predates the current government.

“The government also rejects Kwankwaso’s attempt to link Governor Yusuf with the internal crisis and court cases involving the (NDC). These are internal party matters arising from disagreements within the NDC and the Kano State Government has no involvement whatsoever in the legal proceedings.”

The statement added, “It is becoming increasingly clear that Senator Kwankwaso is attempting to use Governor Yusuf as a convenient target to attract public sympathy and political relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Rather than constantly blaming the Kano State Government for his political difficulties, Kwankwaso should concentrate on resolving the internal challenges confronting his political camp.”

According to Bature,” Governor Yusuf was elected to govern Kano State, not to engage in endless political arguments or take responsibility for the internal problems of other political parties.

“The government advises Senator Kwankwaso to stop dragging Governor Yusuf into matters that have nothing to do with him and allow the administration to concentrate on delivering its promises to the people.

“The people of Kano State are fully aware of the political developments and will have the opportunity to express their judgment through the ballot in 2027. Those seeking public sympathy through political blackmail should be prepared for the verdict of the electorates.

“You cannot win public sympathy through blackmail, unfounded allegations” Kano State Government restated.