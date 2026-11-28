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Catherine Okonkwo

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Olumide Akpata, yesterday accused suspected political attackers of targeting the party’s activities in Edo State to intimidate its members and prevent it from campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS, Akpata recounted how suspected gunmen invaded his office along Boundary Road in Benin City and opened fire after he and other party members had left to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the airport.

He said the office had served as a meeting point for party members awaiting Obi’s arrival, but the organisers had received intelligence about a possible attack, prompting them to contact security agencies.

“While we were there, we received very credible information that we were about to be attacked at my premises. So, we called on the State Security Service, who very, very quickly responded by deploying increased security around my office.”

Akpata said after receiving information that Obi’s flight was about to arrive, members of the party left his office for the airport. It was after their departure that armed men reportedly forced their way into the premises and shot at the building.

“As soon as we left, four guys showed up. Initially, my gate man thought they were with us because there was so much activity before the departure to the airport. But upon realising that these guys were not with us, he tried to shut the gate, but they forced their way in.”

He said the attackers came out of their vehicle, brandished firearms and opened fire, with bullets hitting several offices facing the entrance.

“They forced their way in, brandishing their guns and started shooting at the building. All the offices that face the gate were hit.”

The former NBA president expressed relief that nobody was killed in the office attack, explaining that several staff members had remained inside when the gunmen opened fire.

“If we were sitting in those offices that face the gate of the building, somebody would be killed. I have no doubt in my mind.”

Akpata also alleged that the NDC encountered intimidation while trying to secure a venue for its town hall meeting with Obi in Benin City. He said organisers had paid for three different event centres, but the operators later returned their payments after allegedly receiving threats.

He maintained that the difficulties were part of attempts to frustrate the party’s activities, adding that organisers eventually secured a venue and arranged round-the-clock security after receiving further warnings of a possible disruption.

Akpata further alleged that the party received intelligence that suspected attackers were gathering around the town hall venue and had been given NDC-branded clothing to infiltrate the meeting. He said the information was shared with the police and the State Security Service, and the event eventually proceeded without an attack.

He also recounted the shooting of an NDC supporter, identified in the interview as Michael, near the airport while party members were waiting for the arrival of their leaders. Akpata said the supporter sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital.

On the government’s denial of involvement in the attacks, Akpata maintained that information received by the party had repeatedly been followed by incidents, alleging that the attackers were linked to the ruling APC in Edo State.

“The government can deny as much as he likes, but we are quite confident. And we’re going to make the information that we have available to the police. We are quite confident that these individuals are agents of the ruling party. They’re agents of the APC in those states.”

He alleged that the objective was to frighten NDC members into abandoning their political activities, saying the incidents had generated concern among his family, friends and associates, many of whom had urged him to withdraw from the campaign.

“Their strategy is that NDC, as a party, will not be allowed to campaign. So the one idea is to ensure that we are intimidated, we are scared, we go back into our corners.”

Despite the concerns, Akpata said he remained confident in the police and expressed hope that Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu would ensure a proper investigation and that those responsible would face justice.

He also called for the prosecution of individuals involved in electoral offences, arguing that failure to punish offenders could weaken public confidence in the electoral process and threaten democracy.

“We must prosecute people who commit electoral offences so that it serves as a deterrent. We must show that we are intentional about this.”

Addressing concerns that political violence could discourage Nigerians from voting in 2027, Akpata acknowledged that some citizens might choose to stay away from the polls out of fear. He said the NDC’s response would be to encourage its supporters not to be intimidated or abandon the democratic process.

“Our own pushback is to ensure that we are telling our people, come out, and that they don’t be intimidated.”