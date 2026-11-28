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.Nigeria’s future demands strategic planning, tech-driven solutions



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said that the future demands strategic planning, intelligent infrastructure, modern transportation systems, and technology-driven solutions.

According to a statement by his special adviser on public affairs, Amos Dunia, Governor Makinde said his transformative vision for Oyo State provides an opportunity to advance a new urban mobility agenda that will move beyond the conventional road construction towards a comprehensive, integrated, and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Makinde, who stated these in Abuja while delivering a keynote address titled, ‘Energizing Smart Mobility: Powering Cities of the Future’, stressed that Smart mobility is not simply about building roads, but about redesigning how a city moves.

Represented by the Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations of the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the APM Presidential candidate pointedly said that the city of the future will not emerge by chance, but shall be built through visionary leadership, innovative thinking, strategic investments, and transformative action taken today.

According to Makinde, “Mobility is the lifeblood of urban economies. When movement is seamless, businesses flourish, productivity increases, investments grow, and citizens enjoy a better quality of life. But when transportation becomes chaotic, congestion becomes a daily burden, economic activities slow down, and valuable human time is lost to traffic.”

He noted that Ibadan, with its expanding population, growing commercial activities, and increasing urban sprawl, requires a bold, forward-looking, and innovative approach to urban mobility, saying that the traditional approach of reacting to traffic congestion after it has become a problem is no longer sufficient.

Makinde canvassed the deployment of intelligent traffic management systems that would revolutionise the way Ibadan handles congestion, adding that smart traffic lights, digital traffic surveillance, centralised traffic control rooms, real-time congestion monitoring, and data-driven traffic regulation will enable authorities to anticipate congestion, coordinate traffic flows, and respond promptly to accidents, breakdowns, and other disruptions.

According to him, “An effective urban mobility strategy must also prioritise mass transportation. Government should encourage the expansion and modernisation of organised public bus services, establish predictable routes and schedules, promote cashless fare payment, and introduce integrated ticketing systems that make transfers between transport services easier and more affordable.

He said that as a governor, his legacy of transformation can be further strengthened by a mobility revolution that gives Ibadan a new identity that is organised, connected, intelligent, and investment-friendly city.

He further said, “Our ambition should be to build a city where commuters spend less time in traffic and more time with their families; where traders move goods efficiently; where workers arrive at their destinations with dignity; where public transportation is safe and dependable; and where infrastructure serves both present needs and future generations.

“Energising smart mobility is about moving more than vehicles. It is about moving people, unlocking economic opportunities, restoring valuable time, strengthening urban productivity, and powering the cities of tomorrow.

“Let us therefore embrace a bold vision, a practical commitment, and a collective responsibility to build a smarter, more accessible, and more sustainable transportation future for Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria,” he enthused.