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Peter Uzoho

Energy analyst Dan Kunle has described the continued importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into Nigeria as a disservice to the country, warning that the practice could undermine domestic refining, weaken investor confidence and slow efforts to build a more self-reliant petroleum industry.

Kunle said the increasing capacity of domestic refiners, particularly the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, had significantly changed Nigeria’s downstream petroleum landscape and should compel regulators and other industry stakeholders to reassess the continued dependence on imported petroleum products.

Speaking during a recent interview on Nigeria’s petrol supply recovery, Kunle questioned the rationale for increasing petrol imports at a time when domestic production was expanding and locally refined petroleum products were also being exported.

“My fear is that this importation should not be allowed to continue because it is a disservice to the country. No new investor will come when you treat local investment like this,” he said.

Kunle’s warning comes as NMDRA reports that imported petrol rose by about 47 per cent to 15 million litres per day, from 10.2 million litres per day in September. He argued that continued importation could send the wrong signal to prospective investors, especially after significant private capital had been committed to expanding Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity. According to him, the emergence of the Dangote Refinery has altered the structure of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market and created an opportunity for the country to reduce its historical dependence on imported products.

“How can you have a refinery of this scale and still treat the local investor this way? When you treat local investment like this, what signal are you sending to new investors?” Kunle asked.

He said concerns about energy security and the need to maintain adequate petrol supply were legitimate but insisted that such considerations should not become justification for an indefinite dependence on imports. Kunle also questioned the level of collaboration between petroleum industry regulators and major private-sector operators, arguing that regulators should work more closely with investors that have committed substantial capital to developing domestic capacity. He noted that government institutions retained their statutory regulatory responsibilities but said this should not prevent them from engaging private-sector operators, understanding their operations and developing policies capable of supporting both energy security and domestic production.

“You must work with private-sector investors because they are the ones who have taken the risk. There is no shame in learning from the private sector. Government still has the statutory power, but there must be collaboration and an understanding of what the operators are doing,” he said.

He said concerns about relying heavily on a major domestic refinery should be addressed through adequate storage, supply planning and strategic reserves rather than policies that could weaken the economics of local refining.

“If the refinery is producing, the government should determine what the country needs as strategic reserve. That reserve can be kept so that if there is any disruption or maintenance, the country has a buffer. That is what strategic planning should address,” he said.

Kunle maintained that the development of large-scale refining capacity represented a major opportunity for Nigeria to retain more value within the economy, deepen industrialisation and strengthen the country’s attractiveness to domestic and international capital.

He therefore urged the federal government and petroleum industry regulators to create an enabling environment for additional investments across the oil and gas value chain, particularly in upstream production, refining, storage and distribution.

“Dangote Refinery has come to stay. Government agencies need to collaborate with the private sector. We need more upstream investors to come in, invest more and produce more,” he said.

Kunle stressed that Nigeria’s long-term energy security would ultimately depend not merely on access to imported products but on the country’s ability to expand domestic production, maintain adequate reserves and develop infrastructure capable of efficiently moving products from refineries to consumers.

Kunle also expressed optimism about the Dangote refinery’s anticipated move to the Nigerian capital market, saying he looked forward to the listing. He described the development as an important milestone that could broaden participation in the refinery and allow more Nigerians to share in the value being created by the landmark investment, while further strengthening its profile as a major indigenous industrial asset.