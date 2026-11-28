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John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has urged Northern political leaders to stop agitating for the 2027 presidency and instead develop a comprehensive blueprint to prepare the region for power in 2031.

He said the North must use the next four years to address its development challenges and demonstrate its readiness to provide national leadership.

Sani spoke in Kaduna at a programme organised by Arewa Think Tank (ATT) and civil society groups to endorse President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 2027 elections.

Questioning the preparedness of Northern leaders for another opportunity to produce the President, the governor said the region needed a clear development agenda rather than demands based on geographical identity.

“We in the North, are we really ready? Are we prepared? Are we serious? That is a question that we need to look at ourselves in the mirror to come out with an answer.”

He added, “I told them, show me the blueprint. We need to start working for a blueprint today so that in 2031, when we want the power to pass back to the North, we are set to implement. But today, we are not ready yet because there is no blueprint as we are speaking.”

Sani also criticised attempts to mobilise support for presidential aspirants on the basis of regional affiliation, insisting that political leaders should be judged by their records in public office.

“Once some people went out on the street talking about the 2027 election, I keep wondering, which country are we? Someone said, ‘Vote for me because I am a Northerner’. Does it make sense? No!” he queried.

He said Nigerians should no longer accept political promises from individuals who had occupied public offices without demonstrating tangible achievements.

“The era of promises is over. It is over. We are urging politicians, don’t come with promises, please. If you have never had any position in the past, we can give you the benefit of the doubt. But you cannot be in the system of Nigerian government for years and come to us and say, ‘Give me a chance’,” he said.

The governor challenged former governors and vice-presidents seeking political support to account for their performance in office.

“If you say, ‘I was a former governor’, I will tell you, ‘You are a former governor, what did you do for Kaduna and for Northern Nigeria?’ If you say, ‘I am a former vice president’, I will ask you, ‘What did you do for your state, your zone and Nigeria?’ If you don’t have that on the ground, we are not going to vote for anyone based on promises,” he stated.

Explaining his support for Tinubu’s re-election, Sani cited federal government projects and interventions in Kaduna and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

He disclosed that the federal government had approved N178 billion for the Mando-Birnin Gwari road, a project he said residents had demanded for four decades.

He also listed the Zaria-Soba-Pambegua and Jama’a-Kwai roads among projects approved following appeals by his administration.

Sani also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and other federal social interventions as reasons for supporting the President.

The governor commended Arewa Think Tank for promoting accountability through its assessment of elected officials and urged Northern leaders to develop practical solutions to challenges in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and economic empowerment.

On transportation, Sani said Kaduna had deployed 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for free public transportation, recording 5.2 million passenger trips and saving commuters more than N5 billion.

He added that plans were underway to commission a modern bus terminal in Kaduna with capacity for 5,000 buses and another in Kafanchan designed to accommodate about 500 vehicles.