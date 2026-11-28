Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Oando Plc has signed agreements for its proposed N203.8 billion rights issue at N50 per share, advancing its broader recapitalisation programme aimed at strengthening its operations and financial position.

The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc announced the development in a post on X, explaining that the proceeds would be channelled towards developing the company’s oil and gas assets, boosting the working capital of its trading business and reducing its debt burden.

“Today, we signed the agreements for our rights issue of approximately ₦203.8bn at ₦50 per share, an important step in our broader recapitalisation programme,” he said.

He explained that the funds would help advance the company’s oil and gas projects, improve liquidity in its trading business and lower its indebtedness.

“The proceeds will support the development of our oil and gas assets, strengthen the working capital of our trading business and reduce indebtedness, enabling stronger cash flows, reinvestment in growth and sustainable returns to shareholders,” he stated.

The chief executive said the company opted for a rights issue to allow existing shareholders to participate first in its next phase of expansion.

“We chose a rights issue deliberately, to give existing shareholders the first opportunity to participate in this next phase of Oando’s growth. Ultimately, our performance must justify the confidence placed in us,” he said.

He thanked shareholders for their continued support and confidence, noting that the company’s founders were also investors who had experienced the successes and challenges of its business journey.

“To our fellow shareholders, thank you for your steadfast belief in Oando. As founders and shareholders ourselves, we have shared in the achievements and challenges of this journey, and we remain committed to building an enterprise that delivers the returns our collective investment deserves,” he added.

The executive also recognised the contributions of the company’s Board, regulators, issuing houses, professional advisers and the wider transaction team in reaching the milestone.

Looking ahead, he said the company would focus on stepping up drilling activities, expanding its businesses, improving its financial position and delivering greater value to investors.

“The task before us is clear: drill more wells, grow our businesses, strengthen our financial position and deliver greater value to shareholders,” he said.