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*Says party’s scientific polls failed to identify state as battleground

*Rejects death penalty for election riggers, seeks stiffer jail terms

*Says 11m Nigerians gained electricity under his watch

*Blames bureaucracy for stranded power equipment

Demola Ojo

Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has admitted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was “blindsided” by Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State in the 2023 presidential election, insisting that the party would not allow a repeat of the upset.

Obi, then the Labour Party presidential candidate, defeated Bola Tinubu in Lagos, the state where Tinubu had served as governor and built much of his political base. Official results showed Obi securing 582,454 votes against Tinubu’s 572,606, a margin of 9,848 votes.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with ARISE News, Fashola expressed confidence that the APC had learnt from the result.

“We were blindsided. It won’t happen again,” he said.

Asked what he meant by being blindsided, Fashola said the party’s polling ahead of the 2023 election had not suggested that Lagos was seriously in play.



“Lagos didn’t look like a battleground at the time, not from the numbers,” he said.

When asked whether that meant the APC had taken Lagos for granted, Fashola rejected the interpretation.

“No, no. I don’t use words that I don’t use,” he responded.



“We do very scientific surveys, and Lagos didn’t look like a battleground in that sense. So that’s why I say I was blindsided, on reflection.”

Fashola said the APC nevertheless recovered quickly from the presidential result, pointing to subsequent electoral outcomes in the state as evidence that the setback did not represent a permanent political realignment.

“In spite of that setback at the presidential election, we turned it around very quickly,” he said.

He also pushed back against suggestions that Obi’s victory demonstrated an irreversible weakening of the APC’s hold on Lagos.

“What has happened has happened,” Fashola said, arguing that the political focus should now be on the competing records and policy offers of the parties.



The former governor said the APC should campaign on issues and its record rather than rely on rhetoric, while condemning political violence and hate speech.

“You are entitled to very vigorously and vociferously campaign for your party, as I am doing now, and showing what our record is, without damaging anybody’s name, anybody’s reputation, and without hate speech,” he said.

He described democracy as a “non-contact sport” rooted in competing ideas, with parties making their case to voters on policies and performance rather than intimidation.

Tinubu’s political relationships

Fashola urged Nigerians to examine the political relationships surrounding President Tinubu and his rivals, arguing that Tinubu’s ability to retain longtime associates and win over former opponents offered voters a “job reference” for judging presidential candidates.

He said Nigerians should look beyond campaign promises and examine what had happened to people who previously worked closely with those seeking the presidency.

“Where are all the people? That’s a job reference question,” Fashola said.

“Why is it only President Tinubu has all the people who worked with him still with him?”

Fashola argued that many of Tinubu’s political associates remained with him through the years he was out of government before eventually becoming president.



He said the durability of those relationships demonstrated an ability to work with others, which he described as particularly important for anyone seeking to govern a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“It shows an ability to work with others,” Fashola said.

“If you are going to get entrusted with managing Nigeria’s diversity, you must be able to work with people.”

Fashola contrasted Tinubu’s political trajectory with that of his presidential rivals, arguing that some had left the parties that brought them to national prominence and parted ways with former political associates.



“There was crisis in the APC. He didn’t leave the party,” Fashola said.

“The others have left the party that brought them to prominence. They’ve left people who worked closely with them.”

He said voters should examine candidates’ histories of managing relationships when deciding whom to entrust with political power.

Fashola also argued that Tinubu had gone beyond retaining longtime allies by bringing former political opponents into his expanding coalition.

“All of the people who opposed Tinubu, when he used to be called the last man standing, all of them are now working with him,” he said.

“Not just those who worked with him before. Those who opposed him are now working with him.”



Fashola linked the political expansion to the APC’s growing control of state governments, describing it as evidence of Tinubu’s capacity to build coalitions beyond the political base he developed in Lagos.

“That’s how he has built a coalition of 30 state governments from one state, from Lagos,” he said.

“And that is profound, whether you like him or not.”

He maintained that the ability to retain allies, accommodate former opponents and build coalitions should form part of the electorate’s assessment of those seeking Nigeria’s highest office.

“That is a big reference for the job he’s seeking,” he said.

INEC, electoral integrity

Fashola cautioned against placing responsibility for Nigeria’s electoral problems solely on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that politicians, electoral officials and citizens must also take responsibility for the integrity of elections.

He said Nigerians needed to “look in the mirror” when assessing the credibility of the electoral process.

“What kind of democracy do they want?” he asked.



“The outcome is as good as participants want to make it.”

Fashola said citizens should follow electoral rules, avoid attempts to manipulate registration and voting processes, monitor voting and counting at polling units and retain records of results announced at their polling stations.

He was also asked whether an INEC chairman appointed by an incumbent president seeking re-election could be genuinely independent.

Fashola responded: “Which INEC chairman has not been appointed by the president?”

He argued that during a presidential election, the INEC chairman principally serves as returning officer, receiving results that have travelled through the electoral system from polling units through other levels of collation.

“In the presidential election, he’s the returning officer,” Fashola said.



“He sits in that conference hall, or wherever he designates, and waits for the results to come from the states.”

Fashola said Nigerians should pay greater attention to what happens at polling units and throughout the collation process rather than assume that the national chairman alone determines the outcome.

“If there has been any failure of the process, it has taken place in the remote 176,840 polling units where you and I have operated,” he said.

He said the scale of conducting elections simultaneously across Nigeria made perfection difficult, noting that thousands of electoral personnel were required to perform similar tasks across different locations and terrain.

“It’s never a perfect undertaking,” Fashola said.



“176,000 people can’t behave the same way in 176,000 different locations.”

He also pointed to the role of other officials in the electoral chain, including returning officers and academics appointed to supervise aspects of collation, saying some had performed their responsibilities properly while others had “dropped the ball.”

Fashola maintained that improving elections required responsibility at every level rather than concentrating all scrutiny on the person occupying the office of INEC chairman.



He urged voters to participate actively in protecting their votes by remaining engaged through the counting process.

“Stay and watch where ballot votes are counted,” he said.

Tinubu deserves credit for Eko Atlantic

The former Lagos State governor backed Tinubu’s claim that he “tamed the Atlantic” in Lagos, revealing that, as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, he personally drafted repeated letters to then President Olusegun Obasanjo seeking federal action against the encroaching ocean.

Fashola said Tinubu deserved credit for initiating the intervention that ultimately developed into the Eko Atlantic project, insisting that the idea predated his own tenure as governor.

“Let me set the record straight,” Fashola said.

“When the President says he tamed the Atlantic, he tamed it. Nobody should take the credit.”

Fashola, who served as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff before succeeding him as Lagos governor in 2007, said he was directly involved in correspondence with the Obasanjo administration as Lagos sought federal intervention.



“I was the Chief of Staff. I drafted those letters on his instructions to President Obasanjo,” he said.

According to Fashola, the requests were repeatedly rejected, but Tinubu continued to push the issue.

“There were several letters to Obasanjo. Obasanjo would reply, ‘No.’ He would say, ‘Write another one.’ I would draft it,” Fashola recalled.

He said he still had copies of the correspondence in his personal records.

Fashola said Tinubu’s persistence eventually led Lagos to pursue a different solution, with the state partnering with South Energyx Nigeria Limited on what became the Eko Atlantic development.

He recalled that the project attracted considerable scepticism at its inception, including questions about the company involved and the feasibility of reclaiming land from the Atlantic Ocean.

But Fashola argued that the development visible today vindicated the decision.

“All the waterfront properties arethere. Banks are back. Restaurants are back. Hotels are back. There’s a road. A big shopping mall has opened there,” he said.



“That is what infrastructure does — a new town.”

Fashola said when he became governor, his responsibility was not to claim ownership of the project but to protect and continue a vision he had already helped implement as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

“The idea was his,” he said. “And it’s not being hyperbolic. And it’s not being bombastic. I was in the room. And I still have those letters.”

He said the area had previously been an eroding beachfront, with the Atlantic threatening adjoining parts of Victoria Island and flooding roads around Ahmadu Bello Way and the Federal Palace Hotel axis.



Fashola argued that the transformation demonstrated how major infrastructure projects could create economic activity beyond their immediate physical purpose, pointing to residential developments, hotels, restaurants, construction activity and other businesses operating in the area.

“I believed in it. I continued it. The result is there,” he said.

Rejects death penalty for election riggers

Fashola rejected calls for election riggers to be killed, warning that Nigeria must move away from extreme political rhetoric as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Minister of Power, Works and Housing said electoral offences must be punished firmly within the law rather than through threats of extrajudicial killing.

Reacting to the “rig and die” slogan attributed to former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and comparisons with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial comments about ballot-box snatchers ahead of the 2019 elections, Fashola rejected capital punishment for electoral offenders.



Asked directly whether election riggers should face the death penalty, he replied: “Absolutely not. I mean, come on.

“I think we must move away from what I think are extreme narratives and rhetoric,” he said.

“The punishment under the Electoral Act is not death. And even if it were death, which I will not support, there’s a process before you take human life; a charge, a trial, an opportunity to defend yourself.”



Fashola said Nigerians should be unequivocal in condemning electoral manipulation without turning elections into a licence for violence.

“The penalty for rigging is not death. But don’t rig. Go and campaign for your party,” he said.

The former governor argued that political parties should concentrate on mobilising voters in areas where they were strong and reducing their losing margins elsewhere rather than attempting to manipulate electoral outcomes.

“There are places where each party is popular. There are places where parties will never win, no matter what they do there. That is the reality across the world,” he said.



Pressed on whether existing punishment for electoral offences was sufficient to deter offenders, Fashola said serious attacks on democracy could justify tougher custodial punishment, but maintained that the death penalty would be excessive.

He said some grave offences should not simply attract fines that allow offenders to effectively monetise their way out of punishment.

“I think maybe there might be stiffer sentences without option of fine, maybe a defined custodial sentence that is deterrent in nature,” Fashola said.

“I always hold the view that some very serious, really impactful conduct should not be allowed to be monetised, and undermining of democracy is seriously impactful.”



But on capital punishment, he remained categorical.

“I don’t think it goes that far.”

Fashola also called for greater public education on elections and democratic conduct, arguing that Nigeria had repeatedly amended its electoral laws without devoting comparable attention to educating citizens about the principles underpinning elections.

He proposed sustained nationwide enlightenment on electoral conduct and ethics, including education beginning from primary school and delivered in Nigeria’s major languages.

According to him, reducing desperation around elections required citizens and politicians to understand that democracy was a contest in which parties could win in one cycle and lose in another.

Funsho Williams’ Murder

Fashola recalled how the murder of Lagos governorship aspirant Funsho Williams confronted him with the possibility that entering politics could cost him his life, saying he nevertheless believed public service was “worth dying for.”

He reflected on Williams’ killing at his Ikoyi home and the failure to secure a conviction two decades later.

Asked how the murder affected him personally as he subsequently entered the Lagos governorship race, Fashola said it brought the risks of political participation sharply into focus.

“It showed me that, for me, it was like, look, listen, if you’re doing this election thing, this is it. These are the odds. You can lose your life in the process,” he said.



“So that’s the way it affected me.”

Fashola said the killing did not deter him from seeking office.

“As I told friends of mine, for me, speaking for myself at the time, it was worth dying for, to serve the country,” he said.

The former governor said the experience strengthened his determination to tackle violence and establish law and order if elected.

“My resolve was to then, from there, enthrone law and order, remove violence from our country,” Fashola said.

He pointed to his administration’s use of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to prosecute offenders and its support for the police through reforms to the Rapid Response Squad, the establishment of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and investment in equipment and other resources for law enforcement.

Fashola also recalled providing life insurance protection for security personnel whose work exposed them to violent crime, saying such protection should remain part of the support offered to officers undertaking dangerous assignments.

Turning to the continued absence of a conviction for Williams’ murder, Fashola said the case illustrated the importance of effective criminal investigation and evidence gathering.

“The justice system involves a process of investigation,” he said.

He argued that Nigeria needed stronger systems for identifying people and gathering forensic evidence, including DNA material, fingerprints, blood and other biological evidence capable of connecting suspects to crimes.

Fashola also lamented the destruction of a DNA facility during a protest, saying attacks on such infrastructure ultimately weakened law enforcement and the administration of justice.

He said unresolved murders underscored the need for highly skilled investigators capable of revisiting difficult cases and following evidence even years after a crime.

11m Nigerians Gained Electricity

Speaking further, Fashola said more than 11 million Nigerians gained access to electricity during his four years overseeing the power sector, describing it as a record he remained proud of.

“At that time, we connected, I think, 11 million-plus people to electricity supply for the first time in the history of this country,” the former Lagos State governor said.

“That is a record I’m proud of. Eleven million people extra have access to electricity.”

He acknowledged, however, that expanding access was different from guaranteeing reliable supply, saying the next challenge was ensuring that electricity became increasingly stable.

“I promised them incremental energy. And I said we will get to stable power before we go to uninterrupted power,” he said.

Fashola said Nigeria’s electricity problem could not be understood without considering the restructuring and privatisation of the sector before he became minister.

Generation and distribution were transferred to private operators in 2013, while the Federal Government retained responsibility for transmission.

According to Fashola, that fundamentally changed the government’s role in electricity delivery, with the federal power ministry’s workforce falling dramatically from the era when the state directly controlled generation and distribution.

He argued that electricity service providers must therefore be held accountable for the power they deliver to consumers rather than placing responsibility exclusively on the Federal Government.

Blames Bureaucracy for Stranded Power Equipment

Fashola blamed government bureaucracy and procurement constraints, rather than corruption, for more than 1,000 containers of electricity equipment stranded at Nigerian ports.

Speaking in the interview, he recalled initially struggling to understand how equipment intended for Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure could remain trapped at the country’s ports.

“Is it an alien port? It’s our port. Go and get the thing out of there,” Fashola recalled thinking when he first encountered the problem.

But he said a closer examination revealed a complicated chain of contractual and financial problems involving government procurement, changing prices and outstanding obligations to shipping and warehousing companies.

“When you contract with the government, most of this equipment had to be ordered,” he said.

“In the process of ordering, prices changed. There were no budgetary provisions. So, the contractor then looked at it and said, ‘If you don’t review my contract, my profit is gone.’”

Fashola said shipping and warehousing charges accumulated while the equipment remained uncleared, compounding the difficulty of getting the containers released and deployed.

He said his administration eventually recovered 910 containers, cancelled most of the affected contracts and recalled engineers with experience from the former National Electric Power Authority and the Transmission Company of Nigeria to help deploy the equipment.

“We cancelled most of the contracts. We called back the engineers from the old NEPA and TCN. They were the ones who were installing those equipment,” he said.

Fashola said the recovered equipment was subsequently deployed to electricity infrastructure projects in different parts of the country.

The former minister said the experience exposed deeper problems with Nigeria’s public procurement system, which he argued was too slow for the country’s infrastructure requirements.

“I was one of the very vocal voices while I served about the difficulty of our procurement law,” Fashola said, arguing that the system was inconsistent with the pace at which Nigeria needed to develop.

He said restrictions on advance payments could leave contractors exposed to substantial price changes between the award of a contract and the eventual manufacture and importation of equipment.

“If, for example, those contractors had been paid up to 70 per cent, they would have imported the equipment, brought it in before prices changed,” he said.

“But they give them 15 per cent, and while production is going on, the price suddenly changes.”

Fashola said such problems illustrated why delays in public projects should not automatically be attributed to graft.

“It’s less of corruption than the bureaucracy of public service,” he said.

He called for reforms to procurement processes to ensure that rules designed to protect public funds did not become obstacles to delivering critical infrastructure.

Advocates Electricity Decentralisation

Fashola, who left the power portfolio in 2019, said he no longer possessed the detailed operational information he had while running the ministry and would not attempt to speak authoritatively about its day-to-day performance several years later.

“I can’t speak about that ministry anymore,” he said. “I don’t have the detail I used to have.”

On what could accelerate improvements, Fashola identified the decentralisation of electricity regulation and supply as a significant opportunity, particularly for state governments.

“Well, I think that decentralisation has already happened,” he said.

He argued that removing restrictions that previously limited state participation had created a more favourable environment for governors to develop electricity solutions tailored to their states.

Recalling his tenure as Lagos State governor, Fashola said his administration had attempted to provide electricity to streets, communities, schools and other public institutions despite the legal constraints that existed at the time.

“If, when I was governor, I had this enabling environment, I don’t know what I would have done,” he said.

“We were powering streets, we were powering communities, we were powering schools, and we were powering many communal institutions at that time, in spite of the restrictions that we had.”

Fashola said the present legal framework consequently gave governors considerably more room to intervene in electricity provision.

“This is a more enabling environment for governors to play an even bigger role,” he said, adding that Lagos was already moving ahead in that direction.

APC Delivered Infrastructure, PDP Spent on Subsidy

Fashola also drew a contrast between the records of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, arguing that the PDP spent scarce national resources sustaining fuel subsidies while the APC delivered major infrastructure projects and reforms.

Speaking in the interview, he said the subsidy system operated under previous administrations consumed foreign exchange that could have been deployed to expand Nigeria’s productive and industrial capacity.

“That administration ran a subsidy scheme that was impoverishing people in a way that they probably didn’t come to terms with,” Fashola said.

“Because all our foreign exchange income was spent not on developing the economy, not on expanding its productive or industrial needs, but on paying for fuel.”

Fashola, who served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing under former President Muhammadu Buhari, said the consequences included rising debt and government revenues being consumed by subsidy payments rather than investment in other sectors.

He contrasted that record with what he described as the APC’s delivery of major infrastructure projects that had remained unresolved for years.

“Big infrastructural ticket items, rail, major roads, the Second Niger Bridge that was a topical issue in every election cycle — all of these problems were solved under an APC government,” he said.

“A new port for this country was built under an APC government.”

Fashola said improvements to infrastructure serving Nigeria’s ports had directly affected traders, importers, exporters and industrialists whose businesses depended on the movement of goods.

He also cited the revival and expansion of rail transportation as evidence that the APC had tackled infrastructure bottlenecks with wider economic consequences.

“Rail transport in Nigeria, solved by an APC government, and that is helping businesses, that is helping people, that is helping the movement of goods and services that are needed,” he said.

Fashola said the distinction extended beyond physical infrastructure to major legislation, pointing to the Petroleum Industry Act, which was enacted under the Buhari administration after years of unsuccessful attempts to reform the petroleum sector.

He argued that the legislation had helped restore confidence in the industry and establish a framework for greater investment.

Fashola also rejected arguments that the current cost-of-living crisis could be attributed solely to APC policies, pointing to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global shocks.

But he acknowledged that Nigerians were experiencing hardship, while maintaining that government policy should be judged by whether it addressed the structural problems facing the economy.

For Fashola, the comparison between the PDP and APC ultimately came down to what each party had done with the opportunity to govern.

“In terms of differential ideology, performance over a relatively shorter period, we have solved some of the biggest problems in Nigeria’s household,” he said.