APC Admits Tinubu’s Policy Reforms Have Increased Economic Hardship of Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, admitted that the economic reforms embarked on by the administration of President Bola Tinubu have increased the economic hardship of Nigerians.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said this in a statement while reacting to the call by the former National Vice Chairman North-west of the party, Dr. Salihu Lukman, that opposition parties and Nigerians should vote out APC in 2027.

“The APC-led administration of President Bola Tinubu is taking bold measures to reset our country’s long broken economy, improve national security and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development.

“No doubt, these inevitable reforms have increased economic hardship for our people. In fact, the unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is the reason the economy has remained in the doldrums for a long time.

“It would be easy and painless for President Tinubu to do as his predecessors have done, continue business as usual, kick the can down the road for future administrations to deal with while the rot and stagnation fester.

“But in keeping with the renewed hope agenda of his administration, he has chosen to tackle the country’s generational economic problems for the good of present and future generations of Nigerians.

“In the fullness of time, this President shall be vindicated for his vision and unwavering commitment to the national interest and the common good of all.”

He, however, noted that Lukman’s hunger for attention was insatiable, adding that not even his frenzied political soliloquy in self-adulation has proved sufficient to fill his bottomless obsession for attention.

The spokesperson stressed that since his exit from the party, Lukman has been sleepless in search of political relevance, pointing out that Lukman seemed to have found for himself, for now, a new role as the chief discordant trumpeter for a cacophonous political opposition.

He emphasised that in his new self-assigned role, Lukman alleged without substantiation that APC “ruined the country in economic policies and corruption” and called on opposition parties and Nigerians to vote out APC in 2027.