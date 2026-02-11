Defence Ministry to Audit, Upskill Retirees for Post-service Placement, Says Minister

The Ministry of Defence has said it is coordinating the activities of the Nigerian Legion and working closely with its leadership to reposition military veterans for improved welfare and national relevance.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Rear Adm. Atiku Abdulkadir (rtd), said this on Wednesday at the 2026 National Council Meeting of the Nigerian Legion in Abuja.

Matawalle said all initiatives being undertaken by the Legion’s National Chairperson were with the full support of the Minister of Defence and the ministry.

According to him, the ministry has identified significant skilled capacity among retired personnel and those nearing retirement, and is working on a structured audit and placement framework.

He said the plan was to properly document retirees’ competencies and facilitate job placement beyond their service years.

“We are trying to organise in such a way that we will have an audit and placement for retirees.

“Even beyond service life, the ministry intends to support placement for skilled retirees,” he said.

Matawalle added that efforts were also ongoing to enhance personnel with additional skills and certifications before disengagement to improve employability and self-reliance.

He said salaries, pensions and other emoluments were being paid regularly, adding that the minister continually reviewed complaints to ensure prompt resolution.

On concerns over scholarships for orphans of fallen heroes and accommodation challenges faced by retirees, he acknowledged existing gaps but described them as work in progress.

He said the ministry was compiling a register of eligible beneficiaries and engaging the Defence Headquarters and the services to ensure proper support.

“It is an ongoing thing, and it will continue to reduce the gap,” he said.

Responding to calls for agricultural support for veterans, Matawalle said the ministry would first conduct an audit of interested retirees across states.

He said collaboration with state governors would be explored to support veterans engaged in farming, noting that the process required planning and patience.

On pension administration, he said reforms had significantly improved processing timelines.

According to him, documentation now begins 90 days before retirement to ensure pension payments commence shortly after disengagement, unlike in the past when delays were common.

The minister also disclosed that discussions were ongoing on how the Legion could be better integrated into Nigeria’s security framework, though some aspects remained classified.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening veterans’ welfare and sustaining their contribution to national development.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, represented by the Director of Veteran Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Williams, reaffirmed commitment to strengthening veterans’ welfare, inclusion and institutional development.

Oluyede said the Legion’s presence across the federation underscored its enduring relevance, particularly in community engagement, mentorship and support for disabled veterans and dependents of fallen heroes.

The CDS announced that a Skill Acquisition Training for Veterans (SAT-V) programme would commence in March 2026 across the six geopolitical zones.

He said the initiative was designed to enhance the well-being of veterans and equip them with relevant skills to navigate the current economic realities.

He pledged sustained partnership with the Legion in future initiatives aimed at improving veterans’ welfare and national contribution. (NAN)