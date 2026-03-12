Despite Fresh Moves to Resolve Crisis, Wike’s PDP Faction Fixes Presidential Primary May 25

• BoT rejects appeal court’s sack of Ibadan convention, postpones meetings

•Open to reconciling with other faction

Chuks Okocha, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





In spite of a new disposition towards reconciliation by members of the Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the faction loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has fixed its presidential primary for May 25, 2026.

In a communique issued yesterday after the 106th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja, the party also approved a new timetable for the 2027 general election.

After deliberating on issues concerning the party and the current political developments within its structures, NEC resolved that the submission of membership register must be carried out by April 10, 2026. It fixed State Assembly primaries for May 2, 2026; National Assembly primaries, May 9, 2026; and governorship primaries, May 16, 2026.

NEC approved the conduct of zonal congresses scheduled to take place in a fortnight, as part of the party’s orderly progression towards the national convention as well as the national convention sub-committees

It emphasised the urgent need for reconciliation, unity, and collective responsibility among leaders and stakeholders of the party, stressing that the strength of the PDP lay in its ability to resolve internal disagreements through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to party structures.

It urged all parties involved in disputes within the party to embrace reconciliation and refrain from pursuing further litigation, particularly any move to proceed to the Supreme Court, in the overriding interest of unity, stability, and the future of the party.

NEC also reaffirmed preparations for the forthcoming National Convention scheduled for March 29-30, where a new National Working Committee (NWC) would be elected in accordance with the constitution of the party.

NEC urged all organs and stakeholders of the party to commence the necessary preparations for the 2027 elections and ensure strict adherence to the approved timetable and all relevant statutory provisions.

Earlier, Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, urged restraint among its members, saying the proclivity for legal battles must give way to genuine reconciliation and party consolidation.

Mohammed said the recent judicial outcomes should serve as a final signal for members to sheathe their swords.

He stated, “The court has spoken once again that the rule of law must prevail in our party’s internal affairs. I want to call on all party stakeholders, leaders to unite ourselves for the betterment of our party. Enough of litigations that will delay our activities towards the 2027 general election.”

BoT Rejects Appeal Court’s Sack of Ibadan Convention, Postpones Meetings

Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after a two-day meeting, rejected the Court of Appeal judgement that nullified the Ibadan national convention.

BoT said that it would set up a reconciliation committee to interface with the National Caretaker Committee, a group loyal to Wike.

Reading the communique after another meeting with the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, the chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said, “After a thorough consideration of all issues relating to the leadership of the PDP, especially in the light of the Monday, March 9th 2026 Judgment of the Court of Appeal, the Board of Trustees (BoT) convened an Expanded Emergency Meeting which held on Tuesday, 10th and Wednesday, 11th March, 2026 and resolved as follows:

‘’The BoT disagrees with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which pronounced an invalidation of the November 15th to 16th 2025 National Convention that produced the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee of our party. The BoT is awaiting the advice of our lawyers on the way forward in this regard.

‘’The BoT is disturbed by the avoidable internal leadership disputes and wrangling leading to damaging litigations with consequential detrimental effect on the unity and smooth running of the PDP as the major opposition party in the country.

‘’The board, however, acknowledges and resolved to explore the window provided by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division for reconciliation within the party.’’

Wabara added that BoT was conscious of the interest and aspiration of its members, who were desirous of contesting various positions in the 2027 general election.

He stated, ‘’Conscious of the onus on the BoT as the conscience and third highest leadership organ of the party, the board is resolved to take immediate steps to reconcile all stakeholders, put an end to all disputes and restore the party to good political health, particularly to enable the PDP field candidates in the 2027 general election.

‘’The BoT constitutes a special committee to immediately interface with the legal teams and any other stakeholders to foster reconciliation within the party.

‘’The board acknowledges the support, loyalty and solidarity of Nigerians towards the PDP as further evidenced in the on-going nationwide e-registration of members.

“Reports from the field indicate daily registration of members in their millions. The unprecedented surge to our Party despite the challenges, underscores the standing of the PDP as the party of choice for majority of Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Wabara stated, ‘’The BoT, therefore, calls on all leaders and members of our party to jettison all personal and group interests and come together as one family in the overall interest of our Party and the wellbeing of millions of Nigerians whose hope are anchored on the PDP.

‘’The BoT commends the efforts of our governors, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, for their commitment and steadfastness towards the party and wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

The BoT chairman said, ‘’The BoT, pursuant to Section 32 of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu as the secretary of the board.

‘’The BoT urges Nigerians not to be dispirited but remain hopeful as the PDP works hard in repositioning itself for the task of salvaging our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).’’

Wabara said the names of the reconciliation committee members that would interface with the Abdurahman Mohammed group would be announced later.

Meanwhile, National Secretary of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, announced the suspension of the national caucus, Board of Trustees, and NEC meetings of the party.

In a statement, Arapaja, said, ‘’The three meetings were earlier scheduled to hold Thursday in Abuja.

‘’In furtherance of the decision of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, in pursuit of reconciliation within the party, we announce the postponement of the meetings of the National Caucus, Board of Trustees, and National Executive Committee of our party earlier scheduled for this week until further notice.”

Arapaja said, ‘’This decision is to demonstrate utmost good faith in the court-advised reconciliation process. We apologise for any inconvenience this postponement may cause.’’