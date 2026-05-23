2027: Kwara PDP Announces Kawu as Consensus Guber Candidate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and stakeholders of the party in Kwara State have jointly agreed to pick one of the frontline governorship aspirants of the party, Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, as the consensus gubernatorial candidate of the party for 2027 election.

The party held its governorship primaries Sunday after successfully holding House of Representatives, Senate and House of Assembly primaries in the state.

In each of the primaries held recently in the state, the party’s candidates emerged without rancour.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Saturday signed by the leader of the party and former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said “Engineer Kawu was arrived at after extensive consultations with the stakeholders of the PDP and other leading governorship aspirants of the party”.

The statement read, “I am pleased to announce that after extensive consultations with stakeholders of the Kwara PDP and our leading gubernatorial aspirants, we have arrived at a consensus candidate to fly the flag of our great party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

That candidate is Engr. Kale Kawu.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the other aspirants who, in the supreme interest of our party and state, have graciously stepped down to support this consensus. It is this spirit of unity and selflessness that will carry us to victory.

“I wish all our members, delegates, and teeming supporters a successful, peaceful, and orderly outing at tomorrow’s gubernatorial primaries”.

Meanwhile, with this development, the PDP and APC in the state have settled for a royal battle ahead of the next year general elections.

The ruling party had on Friday picked the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, as the flagbearer of the party in a keenly contested governorship primaries held in Ilorin while the PDP Sunday settled for Kawu, a retired Executuve Director, Rural Electricity Agency and Daniyan of Ilorin Emirate, as its gubernatorial candidate in next year’s general elections.