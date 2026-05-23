Tinubu: APC Members’ Support for Me, a Challenge to Do More for Nigeria

.Says party’s primaries demonstrate internal democracy, deepen grassroots politics

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the massive support he’s getting from members of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a challenge for him to do more for the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday after participating in the APC Presidential Primaries at Ikoyi-Obalende Ward L2 in Lagos, the President when asked to comment about the massive support he’s receiving from party members said “I’m just excited, they challenge me to do more.”

He described the conduct of the 2026 APC primaries nationwide as a strong demonstration of internal democracy within the ruling party, noting that the exercise has further deepened the democratic process.

Tinubu, who arrived at the venue alongside his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Conerlius Ojelabi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and former Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, among other party leaders.

He commended party members for their orderly conduct, enthusiasm, and commitment to democratic values.

According to the President: “This is a demonstration of internal democracy, and it has been going on very well according to plan. This is grassroots politics where every member of the party has the right to participate.

“It shows that we have internal democracy and it’s peaceful and well organised.

On the conduct of the primaries across the states, Tinubu said, “I am very satisfied that Governors have done well in their various states, from the ward congresses to Local Government congresses to the delegate accreditation, validation, membership registration and the certification of the electoral process. It has been done very well, and with this, you could rate democracy at a high level.”

He stressed that APC remains committed to transparent and inclusive democratic processes that give party members at the grassroots the opportunity to freely choose their leaders and representatives, emphasising that their involvement remains the foundation for sustainable democratic development.

The President also praised electoral officials, party leaders, and security agencies for ensuring the exercise was conducted peacefully and credibly, and urged Nigerians to continue supporting democratic institutions and national unity.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to democratic ideals, good governance, and policies to improve the welfare of Nigerians while strengthening political stability nationwide.