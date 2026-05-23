Supreme Court Voids Parts of NIWA Act, Restrains FG from Controling Lands Adjoining Waterways in Lagos, Other States for Non-Navigational Purposes
Supreme Court Nullifies Parts of NIWA Act, Restrains FG from Controlling Waterway Lands for Non-Navigational Purposes
Breaking: Hope as Court Sets Aside INEC’s Deadline for Party’s Primaries, Submission, Replacement of Candidates
News in Photographs: Tinubu, First Lady at APC Presidential Primary
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election at his Ward L2, Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday.
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