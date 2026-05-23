  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

News in Photographs: Tinubu, First Lady at APC Presidential Primary

Nigeria | 20 minutes ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election at his Ward L2, Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday.

See photos

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.