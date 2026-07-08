Tompolo: Tinubu’s Reforms Yielding Results, Support His Re-election

Sunday Ehigiator

Niger Delta leader and founder of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged Nigerians to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the administration’s economic and structural reforms are beginning to deliver positive results.

Ekpemupolo made the appeal in a statement issued yesterday by the National Coordinator of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku.

He said the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had started yielding measurable benefits, citing increased foreign investments, growth in the Nigerian capital market, and improved fiscal autonomy for sub-national governments as indicators of progress.

According to him, key economic indicators, including the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and other macroeconomic indices, demonstrate that the reforms are gradually producing tangible outcomes.

“The president has started so many economic reforms, the benefits of which we are beginning to see.”

“These reforms are now delivering tangible results as shown in key economic indicators including Gross Domestic Product and other macroeconomic indices,” he said.

Ekpemupolo maintained that President Tinubu’s re-election would be crucial to sustaining and consolidating the ongoing reforms.

“His re-election is critical to drive these reforms to a logical conclusion and we urge all Nigerians to come together and actualise this. Let every Nigerian come together; every door in Nigeria should be knocked on. Every vote is important, and the Door-to-Door Movement will knock on every door to ensure this,” he added.

As part of efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of future political activities, Ekpemupolo announced that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement would inaugurate its national executive members on July 9, 2026.

He said the inauguration would take place at the Transcorp Event Centre in Abuja from 11 a.m., describing the organisation as a nationwide grassroots platform committed to promoting national development and supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda through community engagement and democratic participation.

According to him, the event will attract political leaders, community representatives, stakeholders and supporters from across the country to reinforce grassroots mobilisation efforts.

“The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is a massive socio-political grassroots campaign dedicated to mobilising nationwide support and securing votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“The objectives of the movement are grassroots mobilisation by taking the campaign directly to every doorstep, building national consensus, explaining the government’s policies, economic reforms and infrastructure projects to the masses at the ward and local government levels, as well as voter education through grassroots outreach to ensure voters are correctly registered, informed and motivated to vote,” he said.

Ekpemupolo noted that the movement, which he founded and sponsors, operates through direct engagement with communities, households and ordinary Nigerians across the country, while also placing strong emphasis on women and youth empowerment as part of its community outreach initiatives.