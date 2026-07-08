Two More High-profile Terrorist Commanders Surrender to Troops in Yobe

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force in North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, have recorded another significant operational success with the surrender of two more high-profile terrorist commanders to troops of Sector 2 in Geidam, Yobe State.

The latest development came barely a month after two senior ISWAP commanders, Ismail Mohammed, linked to the senior terrorist leader known as Baa Shuwa, and Abu Umar, a senior ISWAP explosives expert and Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) specialist, surrendered to troops on June 8.

Confirming the latest surrender, the acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East) of Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the two surrendered commanders, identified as Munzirs within the terrorist leadership structure, arrived in Maiduguri at about 1930 hours on July 5, 2026, and are currently in military custody undergoing detailed profiling, debriefing, and intelligence exploitation.

According to the statement, “Preliminary interrogation indicates that the two surrendered commanders occupied influential positions and possess extensive knowledge of the group’s operational activities, command arrangements and logistics architecture. Initial intelligence obtained from the debriefing has provided valuable insights into the terrorists’ operational methods, sustainment mec-hanisms and support networks.

The information is expected to significantly enhance ongoing intelligence-led operations aimed at locating, disrupting, and dismantling the remaining terrorist enclaves across the North-east Theatre.

“The surrender of the two commanders represents another major setback for the terrorist faction and further validates the effectiveness of the sustained offensive operations being conducted by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with partners.

The relentless military pressure, supported by coordinated land and air operations as well as enhanced intelligence efforts, continues to deny the terrorists freedom of movement, degrade their combat capability, and erode their command and control structures,” he said.

Captain Goni said the sustained military offensive has continued to make it increasingly difficult for terrorist leaders and fighters to maintain their campaign, forcing many to abandon the insurgency and surrender to troops.

He added that the latest surrender further reinforces the growing disintegration of the terrorist organisation and reflects the cumulative impact of sustained military operations across the theatre.

“Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in maintaining the operational momentum until all terrorist elements are neutralised or compelled to surrender,” he said.

He stated that troops would continue to exploit actionable intelligence, intensify offensive operations, and work closely with relevant stakeholders to eliminate the terrorist threat and restore enduring peace, security, and stability across the North-east region.