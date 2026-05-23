  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

Shettima Departs Abuja for Cotonou to Attend Wadagni’s Inuaguration as President of Benin

Nigeria | 18 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for Cotonou to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Romuald Wadagni as the President of the Republic of Benin.
Shettima, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkkwocha
will join other leaders across Africa and beyond at the event scheduled to take place at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou on Sunday.
At the swearing-in ceremony, which marks his assumption of a seven-year constitutional term, Wadagni will take the oath of office in the capital of Porto-Novo, with his running mate, Mariam Chabi Talata taking the oath as Vice President.
Benin’s official inauguration ceremonies typically follow a traditional state protocol, comprising official handover of power and transfer of the presidential sash and insignia at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou, and motorcade procession to the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo.
Benin and Nigeria share deep historical, socio-cultural, and economic ties, though their modern bilateral relations are frequently defined by border security, trade policies, and energy cooperation.
Of importance to Nigeria is also the stability, peace and deepened integration of Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) to which President Tinubu has remained committed to since assumption of office despite its challenges.
The Vice President, who is accompanied by senior aides and top government functionaries, will return to the country after his engagement in the Republic of Benin.

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