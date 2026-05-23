Troops Apprehend Four Suspected Illegal Miners, Recover Weapons in Ebonyi

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Udo Ka have apprehended four suspected illegal miners in Ebobyi State, Ivo Local Government Area, for allegedly extracting mineral resources without authorisation.

The military disclosed that the suspects were intercepted during an operation in the area, while troops also recovered a mini-truck, heavy-duty sapper cables, and an automotive battery.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the troops came under attack while transporting the suspects and recovered items to their base.

He explained: “While transporting the arrested suspects and seized equipment to the military base, troops were aggressively obstructed by an organized mob of local youths from the Ihietu community who attacked the convoy with stones to free the suspects; demonstrating extreme professional restraint, troops fired two warning shots into the air to safely disperse the rioters, restore public order, and ensure the secured delivery of the suspects for prosecution without recording any casualties.”

In a related development, troops conducting a night patrol within the Ibeagu general area of Izzi Local Government Area spotted two suspicious hoodlums transporting a concealed container.

However, upon being challenged, the suspects fled into the bush, abandoning a bag containing a locally fabricated pistol and live ammunition.

Onoja further stated that through coordinated land, air, and maritime operations, troops had successfully eliminated several hostile combatants, dismantled insurgent enclaves, and compelled the surrender of terrorists.

“Furthermore, the sweeping disruption of illegal oil bunkering rings in the Niger Delta, the massive interdiction of illicit arms, narcotics, and terrorist logistics lines across the North Central and North West, and the rescue of numerous citizens held in captivity collectively demonstrate an overwhelming restoration of state authority,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, also commended troops for their bravery, tactical precision, and resilience across various operational theatres.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, he added, remain committed to their constitutional responsibility and continue to operate in line with international humanitarian law, rules of engagement, and the defence of constitutional democracy.

The military urged citizens to remain vigilant, reject criminal propaganda, and continue supporting security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful nation.