Lead Police to Next Level, Egbetokun Charges IGP Disu

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday charged his successor, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to lead the Nigeria Police to the next level by deepening professionalism, discipline and operational efficiency across the service.

Egbetokun gave the charge during his pull-out parade held at the main parking lot of Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, marking the end of his tenure as the nation’s police chief.

In his farewell address, Egbetokun formally handed over the mantle of leadership to Disu, describing him as the 23rd indigenous IGP and urged him to build on the existing foundations to strengthen the Force.

“To my successor, the baton has been passed. The mantle now falls on you to lead the Force to the next level, and I wish you success in every step of your journey,” he said.

Reflecting on his years in service, Egbetokun expressed pride in the Nigeria Police Force and confidence in its capacity to continue safeguarding lives and property while upholding the rule of law.

According to him, the police uniform symbolises duty, sacrifice and honour, and those who wear it carry a responsibility that goes beyond personal ambition.

He noted that his administration focused on strengthening institutional processes and enhancing the operational capacity of the Force to effectively respond to evolving security challenges.

“Our administration pursued reforms aimed at reinforcing professionalism, promoting merit-based advancement, strengthening intelligence-led policing, and expanding the operational capabilities of the Force,” he said.

Egbetokun also expressed appreciation to his family for their support throughout his career, acknowledging the personal sacrifices and long periods of absence that often accompany police service.

In goodwill messages, former IGP Mike Okiro urged Disu to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, noting that governance is a continuum.

He encouraged the new police chief to complete ongoing projects while initiating programmes that would define his own legacy.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu (rtd), advised Disu to allow his actions to reflect integrity and commitment to service.

In his remarks, Disu expressed profound appreciation to Egbetokun for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the development of policing in Nigeria.

He described the ceremony as an opportunity to honour a distinguished career dedicated to the service of the nation, noting that Egbetokun’s legacy would continue to inspire officers and men of the Force for years to come.