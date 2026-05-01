Why Influence, Not Authority, Drives Product Marketing Success

By Oluwafunminire ‘Nire’ Adetimehin

Product marketing is one of the few roles in tech where you are accountable for outcomes you do not directly control. A product marketing manager’s output is a dependent variable, meaning the success of product marketing efforts relies largely on the performance of other stakeholders, including product, engineering, customer success, marketing, and sales teams. Though each department carries its respective responsibilities, product marketing teams are held accountable for the product’s market performance despite managing no developers, product managers, or sales representatives. In this environment, being influential is more than a soft skill; it is a currency you must trade with. If you are not bringing high-value insights to the table, you have no buying power with your stakeholders.

I learnt this early in my career while supporting go-to-market efforts for Faaji App, an EventTech product, where the team achieved 2,000 users and $10,000 in revenue in less than six months. The work that drove those numbers was not execution alone. It was the ability to get product, sales, and marketing aligned around a clear market signal, and that required influence I had to build deliberately before I had the seniority to claim it by title.

Over the last quarter of 2025, I researched what differentiates high-performing product marketing managers, drawing from industry insights and expert perspectives. A consistent pattern emerged: influence is not tied to effort alone; it is tied to the ability to shape decisions. As Courageous Careers puts it, good PMMs add value when needed, but great PMMs act as the invisible hand, embedding strategic insight into the company’s most critical initiatives. I call this the economics of influence, a strategy that explains how product marketers build and trade influence within cross-functional teams.

After reading Rory Woodbridge’s Big AI Product Marketing Report, in which over 300 product marketers around the world reported that the role is becoming increasingly system-oriented, it became clear that product marketers are evolving into custodians of data who use that information to build systems, save time, and focus on more strategic work. As a product marketing manager, you are the customer’s advocate. You are the person closest to understanding how customers think, their pain points, and their motivations. You spend significant time listening to sales calls, conducting customer research, tracking market trends, analysing competitive intelligence, and translating all of that into customer insights. No one on the team understands the customer as deeply as you do.

That knowledge is your most valuable asset. In any economy, the most valuable assets are the ones that are difficult to replicate, and your customer knowledge and market intelligence fall squarely into that category. Product managers cannot build a credible roadmap without it. Marketing cannot develop demand generation strategies that convert without it. Sales cannot consistently close deals without it, and neither can customer support effectively onboard customers. The moment your stakeholders recognise that the data they need to make strategic decisions sits with you, your influence stops being something you have to ask for; it becomes something they come to you for. This is not about hoarding information. It is about being a reliable source of it. Own that position and communicate your insights in the language of each stakeholder.

Most PMMs approach cross-functional work by asking for alignment, but alignment without value is noise. Stakeholders do not respond to your role; they respond to what helps them hit their numbers. If you are not making their job easier, faster, or more effective, you are not influencing anything; you are simply participating. With data increasing your buying power, you need to trade strategically.

Every stakeholder has priorities and pressures, and your job is to understand them. What are they measured on? What are their KPIs? What would make their quarter more effective? Your understanding of their needs will determine the value you offer. Take a product manager whose priority is shipping features that drive adoption and whose pain point is synthesising fragmented customer feedback into a coherent roadmap narrative. Walking in with organised market evidence, customer validation data, and a clear signal of what the market needs next is not you asking for roadmap influence; it is you solving their problem. The influence becomes the byproduct.

I saw this play out directly while conducting competitor analysis across my roles in EventTech and AI. By identifying clear positioning gaps and translating them into messaging strategy, I was able to inform go-to-market execution in a way that increased feature adoption. That analysis was not merely a PMM deliverable; it was a trade. The product team got clearer roadmap signals. GTM got sharper messaging. Influence followed.

The same logic applies to sales. If their priority is shortening the sales cycle and their pain point is losing deals to competitors at the objection stage, then a battlecard or sales enablement asset that directly addresses those objections is not simply a PMM deliverable; it is trade. You have bought influence with the sales team by making their target more achievable. The principle remains consistent across every function: frame your request within their priorities, especially those tied to business-level goals, and you are no longer a dependency; you are a value provider.

Data gives you buying power and strategic trades build it, but influence that no one can see has no value. Value that goes unrecognised is value that goes unrewarded. The same is true inside your organisation. Most entry-level PMMs make the mistake of assuming their work will speak for itself. It will not. Not because the work is not good, but because no one knows what you are doing. Silence is never a winning strategy.

Visibility is not self-promotion; it is accountability with an audience. That distinction matters because one feels uncomfortable, while the other is simply good practice. I have learnt to build visibility in three practical ways. First, show up in strategic meetings with prepared, data-backed perspectives, not mere observations, but solutions to problems leadership has not solved yet. Do this consistently and you stop being seen as a PMM who attends meetings and start being seen as someone who moves them forward.

Second, create a company-wide weekly or bi-weekly newsletter. I find this particularly effective for building recognition. A bi-weekly internal newsletter covering market trends, customer insights, and competitive shifts can put you on the radar for positive recognition, and AI tools now make this process significantly easier.

Third, volunteer for high-visibility projects. Show your willingness to contribute by taking on tasks in company-wide initiatives, even when they fall outside your formal job description. Joining committees or strategic internal projects demonstrates initiative and broadens your exposure. A commitment to visibility communicates influence and leads to positive reputation. Do not just work hard or smart; work publicly.

Relationships, however, will often take you farther than strategy ever will. No matter how logical the business environment may seem, people are still driven by emotion. They are whole humans with personalities, pressures, and lives that extend well beyond their KPIs. PMMs who forget this lack emotional intelligence.

The stakeholder who knows you genuinely care about their challenges will advocate for you in rooms you are not in. The colleague who feels seen by you will give your ideas a chance. That is not sentiment; it is the economics of human behaviour. Consider relationships an appreciating asset. Invest in them consistently and they will yield returns. Schedule the coffee chat. Ask about the hobby. Remember the detail they mentioned last month and follow up on it. These are small deposits that compound quietly over time.

Build relationships horizontally and vertically. Influence does not only flow downward from leadership. A peer in engineering, a customer success manager, or a sales representative three months into the role all carry social capital within an organisation. And when the team delivers, acknowledge it. Take colleagues to lunch after a product launch. Buy chocolates after a difficult quarter closes. Small gestures of recognition communicate something no Slack message can: that you are not merely a colleague managing a function, but someone who notices the people behind the work. That builds loyalty, and loyalty is influenced with a long shelf life.

Still, building influence is not the same as being available to everyone for everything. The most influential PMMs are not those who say yes the most; they are those whose yes means something. Influence without boundaries dilutes the quality of your work and damages your credibility. In an economy where your buying power depends on the quality of what you bring to the table, spreading yourself too thin is a liability.

This is especially true earlier in your career. As an associate or mid-level PMM, there is often pressure to accommodate every request, but you should resist that instinct. Saying yes to everything signals that your time and expertise have no value. Read the room. Understand which trades move the needle and which quietly drain your influence balance. Protect your capacity for the work that compounds. Decline, redirect, or defer everything else with clarity and without apology.

The four principles above, data, strategic trading, visibility, and empathy, are a structure, not a formula. They will look different depending on the company you work in.

But the underlying principle remains the same: influence is built deliberately, traded wisely, and sustained through consistency.

You now have the framework. Use it with intention

● Nire Adetimehin is a product marketing professional with experience across EventTech and AI products.