YABATECH Lecture: Fashola Advocates System-Driven Governance for Lasting Public Sector Reform

* Honours 157 staff, others for excellence

Funmi Ogundare

A former Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Thursday, stated that Nigeria’s public institutions can only achieve lasting reform and efficiency when strong systems, clear processes and accountability mechanisms are firmly entrenched.

He made this known at the second annual Distinguished Service Lecture Series and Awards of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) themed ‘Institutional Reform and Entrenching the Culture of Excellence in Public Service’.

Fashola, who was represented by a former Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic, Dr. Oluremi Olaleye, argued that no matter how powerful a public office holder may be, whether a director, commissioner or chief executive, they cannot override a well-structured system.

He noted that strong institutions are designed to correct excesses and ensure due process.

According to him, effective governance is not about having performing leaders alone, but about building structures that sustain excellence regardless of who is in charge.

“Lagos does not need performing governors; it needs a system where excellence is embedded in the structure such that even if a weak leader emerges, the system will correct itself,” he said.

He emphasised that every individual within an institution, regardless of rank, plays a critical role in its success or failure, warning that negligence, lateness, and dereliction of duty by even the lowest-ranking staff can undermine the entire system.

Olaleye maintained that many of the challenges facing public institutions are a reflection of collective failure, as individuals often contribute to inefficiency while distancing themselves from responsibility.

“Each person occupies an important position, no matter how small. When duties are neglected, the system suffers. No one can claim to be completely free from contributing to institutional lapses,” he noted.

He identified three key pillars necessary for institutional reform: structural reform, cultural reform and accountability systems.

He explained that structural reform involves establishing clear rules, processes and procedures that guide operations within institutions, stressing that all actions must follow due process, regardless of how well-intentioned they may be.

On cultural reform, he said, institutions must develop shared values, norms and mindsets that promote discipline, integrity and professionalism across all levels—from entry-level staff to top management.

According to him, when rules are consistently enforced, they evolve into institutional culture, making ethical behaviour the norm rather than the exception.

The former rector further emphasised the importance of accountability and transparency, noting that trust alone is insufficient without verifiable systems.

He advocated the use of measurable standards, audits and technology-driven monitoring tools to track performance and eliminate manipulation.

Drawing from his experience in public service, he cited the introduction of digital monitoring systems to track staff attendance and performance, noting that technology can help enforce discipline and improve efficiency.

“Accountability must be transparent and measurable. Systems should be designed in such a way that they cannot be manipulated. Technology can help ensure compliance and eliminate excuses,” he said.

He added that institutional reform must also lead to leadership development and capacity building, adding that appointments should be based on competence and not sentiment.

He urged public servants to embrace integrity and professionalism, noting that sustainable development can only be achieved when institutions are strengthened to function efficiently and independently of individuals.

At the event, three eminent Nigerians were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards, for their outstanding contributions to public service and nation-building.

The honourees included the first indigenous Rector of the college, Pa George Okufi; Chairman of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Pa Tajudeen Olusi; and Justice Ibrahim Isola Olorunnimbe.

The institution also recognised 157 members of staff who have distinguished themselves through commitment, effectiveness and impactful service delivery, acknowledging their contributions to institutional performance.

In his remarks, the Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, described the awardees as embodiments of excellence, resilience, integrity and lasting impact.

He noted that the ceremony was not only to celebrate their achievements, but also to set a benchmark for others to emulate.

Abdul emphasised that the lecture series provide a strategic platform for the exchange of ideas that challenge conventional thinking, inspire innovation and offer direction for sustainable development.

“As a forward-looking institution, YABATECH recognises the critical importance of such intellectual engagements in shaping the future of our nation and the global community,” he said.

He commended both the awardees and staff recipients, noting that their dedication, leadership and hard work continue to inspire the college community and the nation.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ishola, represented by a member of council, Chief Ebenezer Akinbolade, described the lecture theme as timely, given the current socio-economic realities and rising public expectations.

He stressed that the demand for institutional reform has become increasingly urgent, calling for the establishment and sustenance of systems that promote a culture of excellence in public service.

According to him, institutional reform goes beyond policy changes or administrative restructuring, requiring a fundamental shift in values, accountability frameworks and service delivery mechanisms.

“It demands visionary, transparent and resolute leadership, as well as a workforce driven not only by competence but by integrity and commitment to the common good,” he added.