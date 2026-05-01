  • Friday, 1st May, 2026

First Lady: Nigerian Workers Are Backbone of Nation’s Progress

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has described the Nigerian workers as the true backbone of the nation’s progress.
In a four-paragraph message issued on Thursday to mark the 2026 Worker’s Day, Mrs Tinubu stated, inter alia: “On this year’s Workers’ Day, I extend my warm greetings and deep appreciation to all the workers across our great nation.
“Today, we celebrate the resilience, dedication, and invaluable contributions of our workers, whose daily efforts drive the growth and development of our country. From our public servants to private sector professionals, artisans, entrepreneurs, and all those who labour tirelessly, you are indeed the backbone of our nation’s progress.
“I commend the role of our trade unions in advocating for the well-being of our workers, and I appreciate your cooperation in strengthening our workforce.
“Happy Workers’ Day to all Nigerians.”

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