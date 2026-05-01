10 Million Women Mobilise as Political Force, Signal Shift from Participation to Power in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A new political force is taking shape in Nigeria as women across the country mobilise in what is being framed not merely as a rally, but as a coordinated push for influence and power within the nation’s governance structure.

At the centre of this shift is the Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim, who has positioned the 2026 Women Mega Empowerment and Rally as a defining national moment—one that signals a transition from symbolic inclusion to structured political relevance.

Speaking at a world press briefing in Abuja, Suleiman-Ibrahim described the initiative, themed “The Power of 10 Million: One Voice, One Movement, One Choice,” as a deliberate effort to consolidate women into an organised constituency capable of shaping national outcomes.

According to her, what is unfolding is “not a programme but a paradigm shift,” as women move from fragmented participation into a unified bloc with voice, structure and agency.

The rally, scheduled for May 5 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, is expected to serve as the formal launchpad of this movement, bringing together representatives from all 9,410 wards nationwide while broader mobilisation continues across communities.

Suleiman-Ibrahim was clear that the objective is not physical numbers in a single location, but the aggregation of influence. The stadium, with a capacity of about 60,000, will host selected delegates, while millions more are expected to be engaged through decentralised networks. This approach, she explained, reflects a bottom-up model designed to embed participation at the grassroots while maintaining national coordination.

The movement is closely aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, with the minister emphasising that the administration has placed women, children and vulnerable groups at the centre of governance. She argued that inclusive growth is not optional but fundamental, insisting that women must be seen not as beneficiaries of policy but as drivers of transformation. In that context, the rally is both a show of support for the administration and an attempt to expand the space for women within it.

Central to this effort is an economic argument that elevates women’s empowerment beyond social policy into the realm of national development strategy. Suleiman pointed to the disproportionate exclusion of women from finance, land ownership and formal economic systems despite their significant contributions to agriculture, enterprise and community resilience. Closing that gap, she said, is essential to unlocking productivity and long-term prosperity, a vision being pursued through programmes such as the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention 774, which targets women across all local government areas with grants, skills training and enterprise support.

The involvement of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, adds further weight to the initiative, with Suleiman-Ibrahim describing her as a consistent advocate whose work has bridged policy and grassroots realities. She is expected to attend the rally as Special Guest of Honour, reinforcing the administration’s broader social development agenda.

Beyond mobilisation, the rally is designed to deliver concrete outcomes that underline its political undertone. It will serve as a platform for the endorsement of President Tinubu ahead of the general election, produce a national charter articulating the demands and priorities of Nigerian women, and facilitate the integration of women’s groups across all wards into a coordinated national structure. Taken together, these elements suggest a calculated attempt to transform demographic strength into organised influence.

Other stakeholders echoed this position at the briefing. Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, noted that the initiative provides an opportunity for women to take control of the narrative around governance and reforms, arguing that their collective voice carries unique credibility. Similarly, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Zainab Ibrahim, stressed that the movement is designed to unify women across political, social and regional divides, enabling them to act collectively in pursuit of shared goals.

With over 3,000 volunteers already mobilised and structures in place across states, local governments and wards, organisers appear to be betting on scale, coordination and continuity rather than a one-off event. The emphasis on grassroots integration suggests that the rally is intended as the beginning of a sustained engagement model rather than a standalone gathering.

What is emerging, therefore, is not just another political mobilisation, but an attempt to redefine the place of women within Nigeria’s power architecture. By linking empowerment with political alignment, economic inclusion and structured organisation, the initiative seeks to convert numbers into leverage and presence into influence.

Whether it ultimately reshapes the dynamics of governance or reinforces existing political alignments remains to be seen, but the signal from Abuja is unmistakable. Nigerian women are positioning themselves not just to be counted, but to count.