Workers’ Day: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Its Workforce 

* Describes them as the driving force behind its African leadership

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate Workers’ Day, today May 1, the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, has paid glowing tribute to the company’s staff, describing them as the cornerstone of its success and its position as Africa’s leading investment immigration firm.

In a statement marking the occasion, Nechi commended the dedication, professionalism, and resilience of the entire Optiva workforce, noting that their collective commitment has been instrumental in building a trusted brand that continues to transform the lives of thousands of African families.

“Today, we celebrate not just Workers’ Day, but the exceptional people who make Optiva Capital Partners what it is, a company built on excellence, integrity, and impact,” he said. “Our journey to becoming Africa’s number one investment immigration company is a direct reflection of the hard work, discipline, and passion of our team.”

He emphasised that Optiva’s achievements are not driven by strategy alone, but by people – individuals who consistently go above and beyond to deliver value, uphold global standards, and maintain the trust of clients and partners across the globe.

“Every milestone we have reached, every client success story, and every global partnership we have built is a testament to the strength of our people,” Nechi added. “You are the true ambassadors of the Optiva brand.”

The chairman of Africa’s premier gateway to global citizenship and investment mobility also reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, professional development, and career growth of its employees, stressing that Optiva recognises the importance of investing in its people as a long-term strategy for sustainable success.

“We see you. We value your contributions. And we remain deeply committed to creating an environment where every member of our team can thrive, grow and achieve their full potential,” he stated. “Your success is our success.”

He noted that Optiva will continue to prioritise initiatives that support staff development, including training, leadership opportunities, and a workplace culture that promotes inclusivity, merit and excellence.

Nechi further highlighted the company’s strong representation of women within its workforce, noting that Optiva’s inclusive structure reflects its belief in equal opportunity and its commitment to nurturing leadership across all levels.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” he said. “And as we look to the future, we are inspired by the knowledge that with this team, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

As Nigeria celebrates the contributions of workers across all sectors, Optiva Capital Partners, the continent’s benchmark firm for investment immigration reaffirmed its dedication to building not just a successful organisation, but a workplace where talent is recognised, contributions are valued, and careers are continuously empowered.

“On this Workers’ Day, we say thank you to every member of the Optiva family,” Nechi concluded. “Your commitment is shaping not only our company, but the future of global access and opportunities for African families.”