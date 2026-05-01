Jerry Eze Foundation Distributes N1bn  Grants to Entrepreneurs

The Jerry Eze Foundation, the charitable arm of Pastor Jerry Eze, held its grant award ceremony in Abuja, disbursing grants totaling N1 billion to 240 small and micro business owners, each receiving $3,000 to scale, transform or start a new business.

The event marked a key moment in the Foundation’s mission to translate faith into measurable economic transformation, bringing together business leaders, clergy, entertainers, and public figures to witness the empowerment of a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

In the lead-up to the event, the global consulting firm KPMG was engaged to independently manage the beneficiary selection process. Over 16,000 applicants registered on the grant portal, 9,668 completed the process and met the strict selection criteria, and 240 entrepreneurs across Nigeria were selected. Priority was given to enterprises operating in three strategic sectors: agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing, and technology and digital services. The rigorous and open selection process ensured that the grants reached businesses with demonstrable potential for growth and community impac

In her keynote address, former Vice President for the World Bank (Africa region) and former Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, delivered a clear message to the recipients: “Every beneficiary, every dreamer in the room; the world does not need more magnified egos or glorified inaction dressed up as humility. What our continent needs, what Africa demands, is scale. Not just growth for growth’s sake, but deliberate, purposeful expansion that matches the size of the problems we are called to solve.”

She added: “You no longer have the luxury of starting small and staying there. The resources have been placed in your hands. The platform has been given. The acceptable direction is impact at scale. Africa is watching. Build accordingly.”

In a special address, former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Ibukun Awosika, said: “Today, the Jerry Eze Foundation has done something profound; it has built a bridge between potential and progress, and each awardee must harness their potential to the fullest. The smartest entrepreneurs are not the ones who know everything; they are the ones who know they do not. Every person in your ecosystem has walked a road you have not, seen things you have not seen, and learned lessons you have not had to learn yet. When you are wise enough to let that in, to pull those experiences to the table and build with them, that is when you stop building a business and start building an institution.”

In his remarks, the Chief Host and Founder of the Jerry Eze Foundation, Pastor Jerry Eze, explained his inspiration for the grant programme and passion for charity. “My late mum was the one who taught me that you can give everything. So everything I know about giving I learned from my mother. She could have nothing, and still find something to give.”

He reminded recipients of the weight of trust placed in them. He urged every small and micro business owner in the room to pursue value creation, not for themselves alone, but for their communities and for Nigeria.

“Business owners who have received this grant today, by next year, you will stand here and testify how big your business has become,” he added.

The ceremony drew an exceptional gathering of eminent Nigerians from business, faith, governance, and culture. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Olanipekun Olukayode, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). From the business community, Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, Founder of Delborough Group, and Obi Cubana were in attendance. Religious leaders, Pastor Poju Oyemade and Apostle Emmanuel Iren. The entertainment world was well represented, with Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tonto Dikeh, Cross Okonkwo, Timi Dakolo, and Bucci Franklin among those present to celebrate the milestone.